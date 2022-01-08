Gering Councilman Ben Backus announces bid for Gering mayor

“I’ve raised my children here. My daughter is a sophomore at Gering High School and my son serves in the Navy, adding the 10th generation of the family’s military service,” he said. “I plan to live in Gering for a long time, and when I complete my service on the council, I hope to volunteer my time for city boards.”

In the six years Backus has served on the Gering City Council, he said he has built a name for himself by bucking prevailing opinions among the council and being accessible to his constituents.

“I think that one of the best qualities I would bring to the mayor chair is my ability to work with others who have differing opinions,” he said. “In my six years on the council, I have found myself in the minority many times, yet I have listened carefully to everyone’s viewpoint and have been known to change my position after more consideration. As mayor, I would cultivate a style that promotes healthy debate among council members yet stops short of division.”

Backus has assembled his campaign team and will begin work as soon as the weather allows.

“I look forward to meeting as many of Gering citizens as possible in the coming year,” he said. “When I ran for city council, I knocked on the door of every voter in my district to hear their concerns; during my run for mayor, I will work hard to meet with as many people as I can to hear what they have to say.”