Gering Councilman Ben Backus announces bid for Gering mayor

GERING — Ben Backus announced that he is running for the Gering mayor seat, having filed Friday, Jan. 7. Backus has served six years on the city council and feels ready to take his experience and knowledge to the mayor’s office.
Describing himself as often outspoken on the council, yet maintaining his ability to work with other council members, Backus said in a press release that he believes his skill set will harmonize with the rest of council and city staff to keep Gering on track in the next four years.
“Gering has become a travel destination, and I would like to see that grow. We have big opportunities to build prosperity for the Gering community between the potential casino and the USAF expansion happening on I-80. I believe if we have a council that can create opportunities instead of roadblocks by keeping taxes down and working to lower our utility rates, growth can happen organically with minimal government interference,” Backus said after filing.
After growing up in a military family, Backus has chosen Gering as his hometown.
“I moved about every two years growing up,” he said. “While it was tough, it gave me the opportunity to see how a lot of communities do things.”
Backus has lived in Gering nearly 20 years since graduating with an associate’s degree in electrical engineering.
“I’ve raised my children here. My daughter is a sophomore at Gering High School and my son serves in the Navy, adding the 10th generation of the family’s military service,” he said. “I plan to live in Gering for a long time, and when I complete my service on the council, I hope to volunteer my time for city boards.”
In the six years Backus has served on the Gering City Council, he said he has built a name for himself by bucking prevailing opinions among the council and being accessible to his constituents.
“I think that one of the best qualities I would bring to the mayor chair is my ability to work with others who have differing opinions,” he said. “In my six years on the council, I have found myself in the minority many times, yet I have listened carefully to everyone’s viewpoint and have been known to change my position after more consideration. As mayor, I would cultivate a style that promotes healthy debate among council members yet stops short of division.”
Backus has assembled his campaign team and will begin work as soon as the weather allows.
“I look forward to meeting as many of Gering citizens as possible in the coming year,” he said. “When I ran for city council, I knocked on the door of every voter in my district to hear their concerns; during my run for mayor, I will work hard to meet with as many people as I can to hear what they have to say.”