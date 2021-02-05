Gering councilman resigns, search anticipated for replacement

The Gering City Council is poised to accept Council member Parrish Abel’s immediate resignation of his Ward IV seat at Monday’s meeting, according to the agenda.

When reached by phone Friday, Abel declined to give comment on the reasons for his resignation or future plans.

“I have no comment at this time,” he told the Star-Herald.

In the packet for the Feb. 8 meeting, a letter from Abel dated Jan. 28 says, “It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the Citizens of our community, however at this time I need to resign my position on the Gering City Council effective immediately.”

Abel, 52, leaves the position just a year after his appointment in December 2019 replacing Phillip Holliday, who resigned after moving out of the district.

Abel, a long-time firefighter, retired from the Gering Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 27 years in 2019, but stayed on as a full-time Scottsbluff firefighter, where he’s worked for the past 19 years. He served for years on the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association.