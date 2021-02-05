 Skip to main content
Gering councilman resigns, search anticipated for replacement
Parrish Abel at a Gering City Council Meeting in November 2020. Abel abruptly resigned his seat on the Gering City Council at the end of January.

The Gering City Council is poised to accept Council member Parrish Abel’s immediate resignation of his Ward IV seat at Monday’s meeting, according to the agenda.

When reached by phone Friday, Abel declined to give comment on the reasons for his resignation or future plans.

“I have no comment at this time,” he told the Star-Herald.

In the packet for the Feb. 8 meeting, a letter from Abel dated Jan. 28 says, “It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the Citizens of our community, however at this time I need to resign my position on the Gering City Council effective immediately.”

Abel, 52, leaves the position just a year after his appointment in December 2019 replacing Phillip Holliday, who resigned after moving out of the district.

Abel, a long-time firefighter, retired from the Gering Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 27 years in 2019, but stayed on as a full-time Scottsbluff firefighter, where he’s worked for the past 19 years. He served for years on the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Monday’s agenda has an item to start the process for replacement. First, a committee of all the council members and Mayor Tony Kaufman will require letters of interest submitted by residents of Ward IV, and candidates would be interviewed at a special meeting.

On Monday, the clock starts, as Nebraska law requires the mayor to submit a candidate at the special meeting within four weeks after the meeting acknowledging the vacancy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

