Gering finance director suddenly resigns

The Gering City Council accepted the resignation of Finance Director Renae Jimenez at Monday’s meeting.

There was no discussion as council members unanimously voted to accept the letter, which was provided to the city Friday.

She no longer worked at the city as of Monday, according to city staff, which was confirmed by City Administrator Pat Heath.

When asked if the resignation was due to any unhappiness on either party’s end, Heath said he could not comment on personnel matters.

Heath said the search for a replacement would start after the City of Gering’s audit is due at the end of March.

“We’ve asked for assistance from the City of Scottsbluff,” he said. “Their finance director is going to give us a hand during any transition time right now.”

He said the replacement search would start after the audit is submitted.

“We’ll wait until we get our audit done,” Heath said. “Then we’ll decide what direction to go.”