Gering Grassroots group promotes sales tax proposition, half-cent increase to fix aging infrastructure

Members of the Gering Grassroots Volunteer Committee pitched a half-cent sales tax increase to pay for infrastructure improvements this week.

“Our goal is to promote, educate and encourage voting yes on Proposition 1,” committee member and Twin Cities Development executive director Jordan Diedrich said during a press conference Thursday.

Proposition 1 is on the ballot for the May 10 primary election. Voters can decide whether to increase the city’s sales tax by half a percent to create a revenue source which would be used to repair or replace water and sewer lines.

The city’s water mains date back to 1917, and its sewer mains date to 1928. The money would also be used to renovate streets and make more curbs compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The infrastructure is old,” Diedrich said. “It just has to be replaced ... this is a way we can be proactive and save some of these costs.”

Diedrich, speaking at a press conference at Gering City Hall to pitch the proposition, said the committee had also hosted forums at the local Rotary and Lions Club groups earlier in the week. The Gering Grassroots committee is a small volunteer group of residents, business owners and organization chairs.

The tax would be a sales tax, Diedrich explained, so Gering residents wouldn’t be the only ones footing the bill.

“My thoughts for this (are) we have to pay for this one way or another, we might as well share the cost,” he said.

The city’s federal funding for infrastructure has decreased over the years, Diedrich said. According to information shared on the Gering Grassroots website, the City of Gering estimates a total cost of more than $8.2 million for existing infrastructure repairs. Diedrich said the tax would raise around $600,000 each year and that it would sunset after 10 years.

The only way to bring it back afterward, he said, would be if people vote for it again. A Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) would allocate which projects the funds go to if the proposition is passed this year.

“I don’t want those compounding problems to be pushed onto future generations,” Diedrich said.

Due to inflation, he added the costs to complete the projects will only rise in the future.

Most of the construction would be completed within three to five years if the proposition passes. Priority would be placed on business-district street projects, residential sewer projects and a mixture of downtown and residential water line projects.

Diedrich said he feels he has changed voters’ minds on the issue by having conversations with them.

“It’s been quite a mix, but it’s been fun to just go down and talk to people,” he said. “... If you vote for this, you’ll see an impact.”

Residents can help by voting yes, educating others about the project or donating up funds for flyers and signs, Diedrich said.

