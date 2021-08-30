 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering officials remind residents of political sign ordinances
0 comments

Gering officials remind residents of political sign ordinances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERING — The City of Gering Ordinance No. 1731 states: Temporary political signs announcing political candidates seeking public office, political parties, and/or political issues contained on a ballot for an election may be located only on private property, not sooner than 8 weeks prior to a primary or general election, and shall be removed no more than 5 days following the election. Political signs cannot be located within a street right-of-way. Public cooperation is greatly appreciated.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News