GERING — The City of Gering Ordinance No. 1731 states: Temporary political signs announcing political candidates seeking public office, political parties, and/or political issues contained on a ballot for an election may be located only on private property, not sooner than 8 weeks prior to a primary or general election, and shall be removed no more than 5 days following the election. Political signs cannot be located within a street right-of-way. Public cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Gering officials remind residents of political sign ordinances
