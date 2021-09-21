Gering Planning Commission approves racetrack, casino application

Sean Boyd, a representative with Local Gaming Nebraska, provided additional details on the application before the commission voted. Local Gaming Nebraska is an entity of the Chickasaw Nation, which operates two dozen casinos in Oklahoma and will be working with SBER to operate the facility. He said the size of the Scottsbluff-Gering area ”does justify an entertainment venue such as this.”

The plan for the racetrackis to host one race day in the first year, he said, and increase that to around a dozen by the fourth year, with multiple races per day. The reason for phased approach is to allow for Nebraskan-bred racing quarterhorses to develop.

Boyd said SBER will invest in the local community. He said, “Our goal is not to come in and be a hammer in your community. We want to come in and work with you, and if we don’t work with you, this will not be sustainable.”

The commission had a few questions for Boyd, namely how the organization would benefit the community and if there would be a hotel added to the property later on.

Close to 20 Gering residents also attended the meeting, many of whom had comments of their own either in support or opposition to the racetrack and casino idea.