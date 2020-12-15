Gering Planning Commission hears concern over annexation plans

Several people spoke against the annexation of territory bordering Gering at the Gering Planning Commission public hearing on Tuesday.
However, by the end of the night, the commission voted to recommend that the Gering City Council annex the 42 tracts of land, leaving the decision in the hands of the council.
The parcels include Monument Dog Park near the landfill; land north of the Five Rocks Amphitheater, including the Westlawn cemetery; the old Western Sugar Mill and residential, commercial, and industrial pockets to the south around Rundell Road; as well as the old Western Sugar Mill. Much of the property being considered would fill in gaps in the city’s limits.
City Engineer Annie Folck said the desire to fill in Gering’s borders comes with a few positives, including giving residents a clearer understanding of who is responsible for services like road maintenance and trash pickup. If annexed, the residents would be offered lower in-town rates for water, electric and sewer services instead of paying more expensive out-of-town rates. They’d also have to pay Gering property taxes.
“That’s been the biggest questions I’ve had,” Folck said during the meeting.
Annexation is also an issue of fairness, according to Folck.
“It’s not fair for everyone in city limits to be paying the additional levy while by chance someone is left off and doesn’t have to pay their share, they’re still benefiting from all the services,” Folck said in November.
In all, 13 people showed up for the hearing, while about half a dozen spoke.
After the planning commission voted to amend minutes from a previous meeting, Folck started the meeting by rehashing the requirements for annexation. She said that, after further review, some of the properties the city wants to annex did not have sewer access, a critical requirement for annexation.
She said it would cost $10,000 to $12,000 to put in a sewer line in those areas. The city is still allowed to annex that area as long as sewer service is installed within a year of annexation.
This was a recurring concern for some of the persons commenting Tuesday night, as was the question of whether the parcels constituted a designation of urban, suburban, or rural.
“It still meets the requirement to be annexed because it is surrounded by the city,” Folck said before the meeting.
Paul Reed of Paul Reed Farms said that he wasn’t convinced that annexing his property was a good idea. He said he hasn’t asked the city for any utility upgrades and that the city’s population is in decline, therefore there’s no need for annexation.
“I think this all stems from the bureaucracy downtown,” Reed said. “There are absolutely no plans at all to develop this piece of property.
Reed was also concerned about the tax rate.
“The difference between the Gering tax rate and the tax rate I’m paying now is $3,300,” Reed said.
Eventually, Reed said that if the annexation passed the council, he’d likely sue the city. Ultimately, Reed’s comments contributed to a motion to table some of the annexations. However, that motion failed on a 6-3 vote, and the annexation was moved along.
However, the first comment of the night challenged the legality of the meeting at large. The commenter, Gering lawyer Robert Brenner said that a resolution had not been published in Star-Herald, thus violating the Open Meetings Act.
“If it didn’t run in the paper, we will have to do the hearing again,” Folck said responding to a question from the commission.
Brenner said that he and his staff went through several weeks of past issues of the Star-Herald. He said he couldn’t find the meeting notice or a map of the proposed annex property in any previous issue. He said that, while a previously canceled meeting notice was found, it did not meet the requirements for the meeting on Tuesday night.
However, the City of Gering published a meeting notice that ran in the Star-Herald, on page 5B, in an edition printed on Dec. 3. The notice states that a planning commission public meeting will take place at the Civic Center at 6 p.m. on Dec 15, but there is no mention of either resolution. Another notice regarding the planning commission meeting was ran on Nov. 28, but made reference to declaring select areas as blighted and substandard.
The two resolutions for annexation are planned to come before the Gering City Council on Jan. 11 at the Civic Center at 6 p.m.
