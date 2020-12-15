Gering Planning Commission hears concern over annexation plans

Reed was also concerned about the tax rate.

“The difference between the Gering tax rate and the tax rate I’m paying now is $3,300,” Reed said.

Eventually, Reed said that if the annexation passed the council, he’d likely sue the city. Ultimately, Reed’s comments contributed to a motion to table some of the annexations. However, that motion failed on a 6-3 vote, and the annexation was moved along.

However, the first comment of the night challenged the legality of the meeting at large. The commenter, Gering lawyer Robert Brenner said that a resolution had not been published in Star-Herald, thus violating the Open Meetings Act.

“If it didn’t run in the paper, we will have to do the hearing again,” Folck said responding to a question from the commission.

Brenner said that he and his staff went through several weeks of past issues of the Star-Herald. He said he couldn’t find the meeting notice or a map of the proposed annex property in any previous issue. He said that, while a previously canceled meeting notice was found, it did not meet the requirements for the meeting on Tuesday night.