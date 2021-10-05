Gering Planning Commission recommends annexation

After the Oct. 5 public hearing with just two public commenters against Gering’s proposed annexations, the Gering Planning Commission voted 4-1, with five commissioners absent, in favor of presenting a positive recommendation of the annexations outlined in Resolution 9-21-5 to the Gering City Council.
The public hearing began with a report from city engineer Annie Folck, along with comments from city attorney Jim Ellison, to address some questions from previous annexation discussions in late 2020.
Folck outlined the reasoning behind the annexation of roughly 45 different tracts of land, as well as some of the benefits to the city and residents in those areas. She also addressed concerns, like those regarding properties that currently don’t have access to city sewer and instead of septic tanks.
Folck said that there is a plan to extend the sewer line to most of the properties by 2026. Some, like the city-owned cemetery and grasslands north of the amphitheater, will just waive the rights to city utilities. As for the proposed annexed properties that currently have septic tanks, the city has agreed to allow the use of the septic tanks until they fail.
“We do have a requirement under city code that properties that are within 300 feet of the septic line have to tie into that septic line,” Folck said. “Having consulted with our legal counsel, we have determined that those properties would be able to use their current septic tanks until such time that those septic tanks or leach fields failed. But for the life of that system, they can continue to use it. Once that fails, then rather than installing a new system, they would be required to tie into the city sewer.”
Ellison said this would complete the city’s code requirement, without unlawfully taking property.
“The reason for the recommendation that those systems be allowed to remain until they fail or until they’re irreparable is there’s a concern that if you remove someone’s ability to use that system, or that investment, they can claim the city is taking something from them, which would be unlawful,” he said. “So by waiting until that system fails, or it’s irreparable, at that point it no longer has value, so there’s no concern there’s a taking happening.”
Following Folck and Ellison’s comments, members of the public were given three minutes each to address the planning commission. The sole two public commenters were Jessica Laughlin, an attorney with Robert Brenner Law Office representing George Anzarenus, and Paul Reed, owner of Paul Reed Construction. Anzarenus and Reed are both are landowners of properties listed in the resolution.
Laughlin said that Anzarenus, who could not be at the meeting for health reasons, had reason to believe that the real estate described in numbers 19 and 23 of the resolution had incorrect legal descriptions. Laughlin also said the septic tanks issue was still a problem, stating that it wasn’t addressed in the plan, and she felt that violated the Open Meetings Act.
“That was not addressed in the plan … this takings issue and whether or not septic tanks would be included, and so we believe that there’ll be a financial obligation on the city to repay for any taking,” she said. “In arguendo, if you don’t find that that is a taking, or even if you do, we suggest that any effort to revise the plan at this point would need be re-advertised under the rules for the Public Meetings Act.”
Ellison said he had full confidence that the legal descriptions were correct. Folck said that even if they weren’t, they’d be able to take them out of the plan and fix them at a later date separately.
Reed’s main issue was that his land shouldn’t qualify for annexation because, though it is mixed-use parcels, it is “agricultural use primarily, 80%, and the rest of it’s used for hunting and wildlife refuge.
“It’s not really a candidate to be annexed into a city,” he said.
He even provided photos of the land in question to the commissioners, going over his limited time of three minutes to do so.
“This is not a rock pile, my friend,” he said as he approached the commissioners with his photos.
When Chairman Mary Bowman repeatedly told him his time was up, he said, “Well, I should have the same time as the city engineer and the lawyer.”
Ellison, who mentioned it in his initial comments, said that legal counsel was confident that Reed’s property qualified for annexation more than before, citing a Nebraska Supreme Court judgment handed down in late May over a similar issue in the court case Darling vs. City of Bellevue.
“We’ve researched this issue, and the city’s had outside legal do an independent evaluation as well, and we both agree that it does appear that annexation is appropriate with respect to these parcels,” he said. “…In that case (Darling vs. City of Bellevue), it was agricultural land that had some forested areas and a little bit of industry, and eventually made its way to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court, in essence, expanded first class cities’ ability to annex those types of properties. (They) made it clear that they’re going to be looking at the character of property, not its actual values. So, if something is surrounded by other uses, that’s going to influence what the character of the property is.”
Using this reasoning, since there is a rock pile used for a commercial business on the land, the property would be OK to annex, Ellison said.
Commissioners had few questions following the comments. Commissioner Terry Rajewich said that with having had many of the same conversations previously during the initial annexation attempt back in late 2020, there wasn’t a lot that needed to be discussed.
After a few clarifications regarding the legal descriptions and the Supreme Court case, the planning commission voted in favor of the positive recommendation, with commissioner Dale Hauck being the lone dissenter.
The recommendation will now go in front of the Gering City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, at which another public hearing will be held.