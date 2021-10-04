Gering planning commission to hold public hearing Tuesday

Following a resolution passed by Gering City Council at the Sept. 15 meeting to annex roughly 45 different tracts of land, the City of Gering Planning Commission will host a public hearing at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at which the commission will also be taking action on its recommendation to the council regarding the annexation.
City engineer Annie Folck said this initiative is one of the recommendations made in the City of Gering’s Comprehensive Plan which was adopted back in 2019. The process to annex these properties originally began in late 2020 but was put on hold due to “a couple issues with small things (like) typos in the legal descriptions,” Folck said.
The plan was to correct it right away and continue to move forward, but then Folck went on maternity leave not long after. Now that she is back, the process restarted with the passing of Resolution 9-21-5, which lists all the properties being considered for annexation.
“Then it goes to planning commission for a public hearing, and everyone whose property is affected was notified, sent letters,” Folck said. “There’s a public hearing at the planning commission level, and then they will forward a recommendation to council.”
From there, the ordinance must be read at three separate regular meetings before the council can take action on it.
“With most things, if they have a supermajority of the council … they can waive the three readings, and they can vote on at the same night,” Folck said. “Annexation is one exception that they cannot waive those three readings. No matter what, it will have to go to three separate meetings of city council.”
If all goes well, the annexation could take place as soon as the end of November.
Folck said that the annexation’s main purpose is to close up the small pockets of land surrounded by city limits, but aren’t under the city’s jurisdiction. Annexing the property would make responsibilities clearer for first responders, as well as for city and county officials trying to complete projects like road maintenance.
“If you notice, it (city limits map) somewhat resembles a piece of Swiss cheese,” she said. “So, the overall goal of it (the annexation) is to fill in those holes just to make it easier,” she said. “It’s so confusing right now for first responders. It’s confusing for — we’ve got a street in there, Rundell Road, that was an industrial area that was developed by the city, but it was never annexed for whatever reason. So, the county doesn’t want to pay to upkeep a paved street, because they’re not the ones that paved it, but at the same time, it’s out of city limits. So legally, we cannot spend city streets funds on something outside of our city limits. So, there’s just a lot of things like that.”
These annexations could also benefit properties that would qualify to be designated as blighted and substandard. While outside city limits, these properties don’t qualify for Tax Increment Financing, which is a valuable tool for redevelopment, Folck said. However, if annexed, they could then be eligible.
Despite the benefits of the annexation, Folck said that there were concerns from residential and business owners about property taxes, zoning and various ordinances during the first attempt at annexing the properties. She said that while owners of the annexed properties would have to pay property tax to the city and follow new ordinances that may not have originally applied to them, she said it shouldn’t be cause for too much concern.
“They would pay an additional amount of property tax to the city, but to help offset that, currently, if someone is outside of city limits but use utilizing city utilities, they pay a higher utility rate. So while they will pay more property taxes, most likely their utility costs are going to decrease,” Folck said. “So, there should be kind of an offset there to a certain extent. And obviously, it’s going to depend on everyone’s individual valuation and utility usage.
“…We have a two-mile extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction. … Anything within two miles of city limits is already going to be zoned according to the city’s zoning code,” Folck added. “All of these properties fall within that two-mile boundary, so they’re already being zoned according to our zoning regulations, and so it will not change anything with regard to zoning at all.”
The other concern would be that some proposed properties don’t have full city utility access, primarily the sewer service. According to city documents, four proposed annexed properties do not have access to sewer service, but three will be waiving their right to it. The fourth property has not yet made the decision. The sewer service to this property could be extended by 2026, costing the city around $10-12,000.
In the end, though, Folck said annexing all these properties will be worth it.
“It’s just very messy right now,” she said. “The goal of this is to clean it all up and to make it more functional for everyone involved.”
The planning commission’s public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Gering City Council Chambers. The public is encouraged to attend to voice any opinions regarding the proposed annexation.