Gering planning commission to hold public hearing Tuesday

These annexations could also benefit properties that would qualify to be designated as blighted and substandard. While outside city limits, these properties don’t qualify for Tax Increment Financing, which is a valuable tool for redevelopment, Folck said. However, if annexed, they could then be eligible.

Despite the benefits of the annexation, Folck said that there were concerns from residential and business owners about property taxes, zoning and various ordinances during the first attempt at annexing the properties. She said that while owners of the annexed properties would have to pay property tax to the city and follow new ordinances that may not have originally applied to them, she said it shouldn’t be cause for too much concern.

“They would pay an additional amount of property tax to the city, but to help offset that, currently, if someone is outside of city limits but use utilizing city utilities, they pay a higher utility rate. So while they will pay more property taxes, most likely their utility costs are going to decrease,” Folck said. “So, there should be kind of an offset there to a certain extent. And obviously, it’s going to depend on everyone’s individual valuation and utility usage.