Scotts Bluff County commissioners threw their official support Tuesday night behind a proposed “racino” on Gering’s south edge — if and when state senators allow one to be authorized.

They voted 5-0 to approve a “memorandum of understanding” sought by Hastings quarter horse racetrack operator Brian Becker, who first proposed horse track-casino combinations in Gering and North Platte in summer 2021.

The one-page memorandum says the county “agrees to exclusively support” Scottsbluff Exposition & Racing Inc. and Prairie Thunder Gering LLC whenever it’s cleared to seek licenses from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Becker’s Prairie Thunder racino would rise just outside Gering’s city limits on 140 acres straddling the Nebraska Highway 71 expressway as it curves northeast around the city’s south edge.

The plan won Gering city officials’ blessing in 2021, but an effective moratorium adopted by the 2022 Legislature has left proposals for all-new racinos in limbo while Nebraska’s six existing tracks prepare to add casinos under 2020 voter initiatives.

Becker, who operates a one-day quarter horse meet at Hastings’ Adams County Fairgrounds, also is planning a new horse track and casino there.

His attorney, Brian Jorde of Omaha, said Wednesday that Becker is no longer pursuing a would-be North Platte racino.

Becker and former project partner Global Gaming Solutions, a Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma affiliate, parted ways last summer. Another Chickasaw affiliate has purchased the intended racino site between North Platte’s Interstate 80 exits.

Prairie Thunder and Scottsbluff Exposition & Racing will announce a new gaming partner “in a few months, if not sooner,” Jorde said Wednesday.

Racinos in Nebraska cities currently lacking horse tracks aren’t possible before 2025 under last year’s Legislative Bill 876. That law requires market analyses and socioeconomic analyses for the state’s existing tracks to be finished first.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte has introduced a bill to allow new racinos west of Cozad while also delaying the studies’ deadline to 2030. LB 148 is scheduled for a March 13 public hearing before the General Affairs Committee.

Becker was in the audience at Tuesday’s County Board meeting, while Jorde presented Becker’s request remotely via Zoom.

If and when state senators change their minds about allowing all-new racinos, Becker wants to be ready to move quickly, he said.

“We’re very serious about this. We are not Johnny-come-latelys,” Jorde said. “We’ve been working diligently for years now. … We want Scotts Bluff (County) to beat out Kimball, which I think is the competition..”

Canterbury Park, a horse track in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in Minnesota, proposed a casino near Kimball’s Interstate 80 interchange about the same time Becker called for one in Gering.

The Racing and Gaming Commission has never received a license proposal for a Kimball track, Executive Director Tom Sage said last month. Entities organized by Becker in 2021 applied for tracks for both North Platte and Gering before the moratorium.

Western Nebraska’s other racino proposal comes from Ogallala, which has partnered with Grand Island’s Fonner Park to pursue a site near the Keith County seat’s I-80 interchange.

With Gering and Kimball 40 miles apart and North Platte and Ogallala separated by 50 miles, Jorde said, it’s unlikely all four will win racinos.

“We think that these four will be the ones competing for most likely two licenses that could be issued for the western half of the state,” he told commissioners.

That means either Gering or Kimball would receive a license for the Panhandle, with either North Platte or Ogallala winning the other, he said.

Becker, who referred questions to Jorde after the meeting, told commissioners he has showed his commitment to the Scottsbluff-Gering area by buying its would-be racino site even though the state’s pause on new tracks remains in effect.

Beyond that, “a $1 million (license application) check has gone to the state racing commission,” he said. “We just want you on our side.”

Prairie Thunder LLC, which lists Jorde as its registered agent, bought a pair of parcels Sept. 27 for a combined $1.1 7 million. About 104.7 acres lie on the Gering side of the expressway, with the rest on the opposite side.

Scottsbluff Exposition & Racing Inc., which Becker formed in 2021, won a one-year conditional use permit from the Gering Planning Commission on a 6-2 vote on Sept. 1, 2021.

The Gering City Council, which leaves approval of most such permits to the Planning Commission, voted 7-1 to approve a letter of support for the project on Dec. 13, 2021.

Planning Commission members voted 5-1 July 19 to renew Becker’s conditional use permit for another year. He would have to start over if the state’s hold remains in place after that, City Administrator Pat Heath said Wednesday.

The Gering council likely will soon consider a memorandum of understanding similar to the one the County Board has approved, Heath said.

Beyond other economic benefits, Jorde told commissioners, Gering and Scotts Bluff County stand to gain “a significant influx of taxes into the community” if Becker can build his racino.

The trio of racino petitions Nebraska voters approved in November 2020 imposes a 20% tax on each racino’s gross gaming income. Gering and the county would each receive 12.5% of that, he said.

Seventy percent of the gaming tax would go to the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund, which finances direct discounts on Nebraskans’ property tax bills. The state’s general fund and Gamblers Assistance Program, which aids problem gamblers, would each receive 2.5%.

Commissioner Mark Harris, a former Scottsbluff city councilman and mayor, said, “I generally have not been the advocate or the cheerleader for gambling-type things” but wouldn’t oppose supporting Becker’s plan.

“I’ve been involved firsthand with some issues, family issues, that crept up shortly after keno was initiated here locally,” he said.

Scotts Bluff County received one of Nebraska’s first two local lottery licenses in 1986.

“Some of this creates certain difficulties for some families,” he said. “That stuff is real, and it affects some people.

But because about 60% of county residents backed the 2020 racino initiatives, he added, “my intention would not be to stand in the way. …

“My concern would be if it went to Kimball or any other location close to us that we would end up with some of the same problems or issues but not benefit from any of the financial benefit.”

Commissioner Charlie Knapper told Jorde he’s concerned that the county’s keno income would suffer from competition from the Gering racino. He asked whether Becker would be open to allowing the county to operate a keno outlet somewhere at Prairie Thunder.

“To be honest, we hadn’t considered that. I certainly wouldn’t say no,” Jorde replied. “I would say that folks at least in my experience who really enjoy keno may or may not enjoy other things.”