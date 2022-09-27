Gering sales tax to increase Oct. 1 (copy)

The City of Gering would like to remind businesses and citizens that Gering’s sales tax will increase by half a cent beginning Oct. 1, due to a half-cent sales tax initiative that was passed by voters in the May 2022 Primary Election.

The additional half cent sales tax will be used for infrastructure projects under the rules of LB357. Local sales tax is currently 7% and will raise to 7.5% beginning October 1st. Businesses and citizens are encouraged to visit revenue.nebraska.gov and view the “Local Government” link for more information.