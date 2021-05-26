Gering swimming pool opens June 1

The Gering Swimming Pool will open on Tuesday, June 1.

Entry fees are: Adult (16 & up), $4; Youth (5 to 15), $3.50; Children, free, (4 & under with Adult).

Hours are: Adult Swimming, 12 to 1 p.m.; Open Swimming, Daily, 1 to 5 p.m.; Family Hour, Daily, 5 to 6 p.m. (Children must be accompanied by a parent.); Open Swimming, Daily, 6 to 8 p.m.

Season passes can be purchased at the pool on Thursday, May 27 & 28, 2021 from Noon – 4 p.m., June 1, starting at 8 a.m. and thereafter during normal pool hours. Costs are Family, $120; Single, $65.

Please call the Gering Swimming Pool at 308-436-1876 for information on swimming lessons, pool passes and to book your private pool party.