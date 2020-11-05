Goshen County announces election results

After running out of paper ballots at the Rendezvous Center for a short while, Goshen County voting went as planned Tuesday. Long lines were seen, but were moving pretty quickly, according to Goshen County Clerk Cindy Kenyon. One resident said she had to wait 45 minutes in line, but that was when the site ran out of paper ballots and more had to be delivered.

Torrington had 6,272 votes cast, according to Kenyon.

The county, because of insurance costs for the ballot machines, have cut back on the use of them. The use of paper ballots is saving the county lots of money. The county has 14 election machines with only four in use at the Rendezvous Center, which has the highest amount of voters. The other machines are in the outlying communities. Torrington also had two scanners in use in Torrington, which puts the ballots through pretty quickly.

“The insurance of these machines went from around $10,000 to up to more than $26,000,” Kenyon said. “Because of all the cost cutting, something had to be done. Hence, less voting machines.”

Adding to the Torrington City Council with Rick Patterson who received 1,576 votes Tuesday, will be Dennis Kelly, who received 1,380 votes, or 39.43% of the vote. Eric Sharp followed with 1,004 votes, or 25.12% of the votes.