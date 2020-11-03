Goshen County, Wyoming Election Results

Goshen County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|4878
|Joseph R. Biden
|1203
|Jo Jorgensen
|86
U.S. Senatorial Ticket
|Cynthia M. Lummis
|4910
|Merav Ben David
|1206
U.S. House of Representatives
|Lynnette Grey Bull
|1037
|Liz Cheney
|4722
|Jeff Haggit
|210
|Richard Brubaker
|159
State Senate District 6
|Anthony Bouchard
|199
|Britney Wallesch
|18
Torrington City Council (2)
|Dennis Kelly
|1380
|Richard “Rick” Patterson
|1576
|Eric Sharp
|1004
Goshen School District 1 (5)
|Ryan S. Clayton
|1576
|Matthew W. Cushman
|2037
|Sharlet D. Duffy
|1829
|Dylan Hager
|2363
|Garrett Meyer
|1989
|Danielle Murphy
|1745
|Carlos Saucedo
|2233
|Taylor Schmick
|2071
|Michael M. Sussex
|2497
|Gretchen Wollert
|1990
|Jane Zulauf
|1313
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
An amendment to remove the constitutionally specified limit on the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and would allow the Legislature to prescribe, by law, the debt limit for municipal sewer projects.
|Yes
|3023
|No
|2674
Ballot Propositions
1% Sales and Use Tax
|Shall Goshen, Wyoming, continue to impose a 1% sales and use tax upon goods and services subject to such tax, to raise revenue for distribution to the general fund of Goshen and the incorporated cities and towns within Goshen?
|Yes
|4368
|No
|1668
County Lodging Tax
Shall Goshen, Wyoming, continue a 4% excise tax upon the sales price paid for lodging services within the, the primary purpose of which is local travel and tourism promotion?
|Yes
|4808
|No
|1235
