Gov. candidate Lindstrom talks tax policies, rural-urban divide

State senator Brett Lindstrom visited the Star-Herald offices on Tuesday for an interview session regarding his campaign for governor. The Republican lawmaker currently represents District 18, located in northern Douglas County. Lindstrom was in the area to meet with representatives from the Scotts Bluff County GOP.
A state senator for seven years, Lindstrom announced his campaign in July. He has spent time since then traveling the country and meeting with potential constituents. He had previously taken trips of both northern and southern Nebraska.
“I want the people of Nebraska to know that (I’m) gonna bring a lot of energy, gonna work hard. That’s partly why I’m traveling so much,” he said. The campaign stops also provide him with information on potential policy decisions. “...The more I get out, the more things I can take back and apply to a bigger policy across the state.”
Depending on which groups he meets along the way, Lindstrom said, he bases him conversations to focus on different issues. When talking with businesses, he said he focuses on tax policies. Lindstrom has been on the state’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee since 2015.
He said he had some problems with the EPIC Consumption Plan and Blueprint Nebraska plan, two tax proposals being debated across the state. The former, he said, takes away too much local control. The latter doesn’t actually fix the problems it deems to. He said one financial goal of his would be to stop utilizing property tax as the primary method of school funding.
When talking with local Republican groups, Lindstrom said a big concern of theirs is often the possibility of federal vaccination mandates. He was one of the state legislators who was in favor of a special session to pass bills to prevent such a thing from occurring. However, the special session did not have the votes to come to fruition.
Lindstrom said it would be “a pretty heavy lift to get 33 (votes).” He said several business owners he had spoken with were wary of such a mandate. “At the time, a lot of it was a statement saying ‘We don’t want this, we want to push back against some of the federal overreach that’s been going on.’”
When compared to other Republicans who had entered the gubernatorial race, Lindstrom said his political experience sets him apart. However, he said he needed to use that experience to reach out to different parts of the state.
“That to me is the saddest part of the state of Nebraska right now, the feeling that we are seperated in that urban-rural divide.” It’s not unlike in politics, he said. “...In the unicameral you have to build coalitions...we don’t have to agree on everything, but we can find something.” Every community has their own circumstances they’re living through, he said, whether urban or rural.
One way of expanding outreach, he said, is to continue to make tours like the ones he has previously completed. He said he wants to bridge the divide between the two parts of the state so there is less of a disconnect between east and west.
Lindstrom said one plan of his is to continue to market the state as a place both to visit and to settle down in. “The one thing I want to keep promoting is that we’re a great place to live and a great place to be,” he said.
The state’s current motto, ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ isn’t as engaging as it should be. As governor, he said he would try to appeal to people from neighboring states to choose Nebraska instead.
“I think that’s a big role of the governor to be out there,” he said. “You are the face, you’re kind of the marketing of Nebraska.”