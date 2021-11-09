Gov. candidate Lindstrom talks tax policies, rural-urban divide

When talking with local Republican groups, Lindstrom said a big concern of theirs is often the possibility of federal vaccination mandates. He was one of the state legislators who was in favor of a special session to pass bills to prevent such a thing from occurring. However, the special session did not have the votes to come to fruition.

Lindstrom said it would be “a pretty heavy lift to get 33 (votes).” He said several business owners he had spoken with were wary of such a mandate. “At the time, a lot of it was a statement saying ‘We don’t want this, we want to push back against some of the federal overreach that’s been going on.’”

When compared to other Republicans who had entered the gubernatorial race, Lindstrom said his political experience sets him apart. However, he said he needed to use that experience to reach out to different parts of the state.

“That to me is the saddest part of the state of Nebraska right now, the feeling that we are seperated in that urban-rural divide.” It’s not unlike in politics, he said. “...In the unicameral you have to build coalitions...we don’t have to agree on everything, but we can find something.” Every community has their own circumstances they’re living through, he said, whether urban or rural.