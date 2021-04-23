Gov. Ricketts criticizes Stinner, 19 others

Stinner pointed to his time on the Gering Public Schools Board of Education as an anecdote of why he believes local control is important. He said new regulations of inflation or a host of other problems require small municipalities to have flexibility.

“And I have total confidence in the local people that we elect. In fact, frankly, all of those taxing entities have some kind of lid, some kind of cap on their spending, embedded within their regulations,” Stinner said.

Stinner also took issue with the implication that he has not supported property tax relief.

“When I started in the legislature, we had $115 million in the property tax credit fund, and without any new revenue with controlling expenses. ... We’re going to provide $1.4 billion of property tax relief (in 2021).”

Stinner said that the $1.4 billion in property tax relief is prospective and hasn’t been felt by the average citizen yet.

“That’s been my top priority, trying to control government spending and using the excess dollars for property tax relief,” he said.

It’s unclear how the spat over LB 804 will affect the remaining seven weeks of the legislative session.

For Ricketts, the future is dire.

“If the Legislature does not address this critical priority in the immediate future, it becomes more and more likely that the people of Nebraska will do away with the property tax system altogether,” he said in a press release.