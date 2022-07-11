 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Ricketts proclaims July 11-15 as NRD Week

071222-ssh-new-nrd-p1.jpg

The Nebraska Association of Resources District (NARD) Executive Committee made NRD week, July 11-15, 2022, official with a proclamation from Gov. Pete Rickets. From left: NARD Past President Jim Eschliman (Lower Loup NRD), Gov. Rickets, NARD President Dr. Orval Gigstad (Nemaha NRD), NARD Secretary/Treasurer Joel Hansen (Lower Elkhorn NRD) and NARD Vice President Martin Graff (Middle Niobrara NRD).

LINCOLN — With the swoosh of a pen and eager applause, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims July 11-15, 2022, as NRD Week in Nebraska to celebrate Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) 50th anniversary.

“We are proud to celebrate five decades of protecting, conserving and improving Nebraska’s nature resources,” Orval Gigstad, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts president, said. “It’s amazing to see the conservation progress that has been made these last 50 years and NRD directors and staff know the work we do today – planting trees, water management, soil health – will directly impact our future.”

After the devastation of the Dust Bowl, special purpose districts were developed to solve local soil and water-related problems. But the puzzle of overlapping authorities and responsibilities provided confusion at best. In 1969, Senator Maurice Kremer introduced legislative bill 1357 to combine Nebraska’s 154 special purpose entities into 24 Natural Resources Districts by July 1972. In 1989, The Middle Missouri Tributaries NRD and the Papio NRD merged to become the Papio-Missouri River NRD resulting in today’s 23 Natural Resources Districts.

Today, Nebraska’s unique system of locally controlled, watershed-based conservation is widely admired throughout the nation. NRDs deliver several state and federal programs including many projects with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) and the University of Nebraska. These partnerships equate into real dollars for Nebraska agriculture and communities.

“Nebraska policymakers had incredible foresight when creating the NRDs realizing that our strength lies in collaboration with partners to champion conservation,” Gigstad said. “Our partnerships with local, state and federal agencies have helped deliver conservation to millions of acres reducing soil loss and improving water quality and quantity.”

Across the state, Natural Resources Districts construct projects, implement programs and aid landowners in conservation and natural resources management. When necessary, they enact regulations to protect our resources. While all NRDs share the 12 main responsibilities, each district sets its own priorities and develops its own programs to best serve and protect Nebraska’s natural resources.

Often the most recognizable NRD responsibilities include groundwater management, flood protection and conservation trees.

To join in the 50th anniversary celebration and follow the Natural Resources Districts’ special activities throughout 2022, visit www.nrdnet.org and follow #Since1972 on social media.

