 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Ricketts to host “Legislative Wrap-Up” Town Hall in Chadron

  • 0

LINCOLN — Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host a town hall in Chadron on Wednesday, June 8.

At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session. Among other successes, the governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall event is open to the public.

The town hall will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Chadron at the Bean Broker, 202 W. Second St.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News