Gov. Ricketts to host “Legislative Wrap-Up” Town Hall in Chadron

LINCOLN — Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host a town hall in Chadron on Wednesday, June 8.

At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session. Among other successes, the governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall event is open to the public.

The town hall will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Chadron at the Bean Broker, 202 W. Second St.

