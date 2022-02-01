Governor candidate Jim Pillen makes Scottsbluff stop on tour

Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and Republican candidate for governor, announced his endorsement by the Nebraska Farm Bureau on Tuesday. He traveled across the state to promote the endorsement, including a stop at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff.
Bureau president Mark McHargue and Sherry Vinton, chair of the bureau’s political action committee NEFB-PAC, joined Pillen for the campaign stops. They introduced the candidate, lauding his agricultural background and his connections to the state.
“One of the things I appreciate about Jim is he understands Nebraska is a really diverse state, and as you travel west, it’s really important that you have a governor that understands the needs and the differences of agriculture here in the Scottsbluff area versus eastern Nebraska,” McHargue said. He said the bureau sent out a survey to their members across the state asked if and when they should endorse someone, and who they should endorse.
McHargue and Vinton did not say how many votes they got back, or what percentage of the vote Pillen received. However, they did say Pillen received overwhelming support. Vinton said the votes came from almost all of Nebraska’s counties, which is unusual for such responses. The bureau has more than 58,000 members.
“It was very, very clear that our members wanted to get involved early because they wanted to lead and ensure that that person has the best chance of getting elected governor,” McHargue said. “...Our members felt like Jim Pillen was the guy to do that.”
Pillen is far from the only candidate on the ballot. Half a dozen other candidates — most of them fellow Republicans — are also running for governor. Incumbent governor Pete Ricketts is unable to run again, as he is term-limited to just two terms in office.
Vinton said bureau members were encouraged to learn more about the candidates. The group held a forum featuring the candidates late last year.
“(Pillen has) got the conviction and the courage to lead our state and help our people continue with the good life and make it the great life,” she said.
Pillen spoke for only a short while at the Scottsbluff campaign stop. He described his history expanding his family pig farm and his goal of making Nebraska a global agricultural producer.
“I’m really, really excited about where we are in this state and about the future,” Pillen said. “...I believe that the state of Nebraska, with our agriculture and with all of us working together, that we can thrive ... so that we can really grow our communities and grow great opportunities for our kids.”
He focused greatly on what he called ‘protecting adolescent minds.’ One aspect of this was the decision by the Nebraska State Board of Education to cancel proposed sexual education standards after significant parent backlash.
Pillen described the event as “where some far-left folks invaded the state board of education and disguised a health standard with nothing but gross, inappropriate sex education. Nebraskan parents stood up across the state and — no pun intended being a pig guy — said ‘this is hogwash and let’s get this stuff stopped.’” He also said there has been significant pushback against critical race theory (CRT), adding that “theories are to be debated, not taught, and (there’s) certainly no place for it in K-12.”
Pillen said people had launched political campaigns for other offices based on their opposition to the sex education standards and CRT.
“These issues are on everybody’s minds,” he said, “and Nebraskans are engaged.”
Besides Scottsbluff, the campaign made other stops in South Sioux City, North Platte and Kearney. Nebraska’s primary election is on May 10, and the general election will take place on Nov. 8.