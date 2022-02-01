Governor candidate Jim Pillen makes Scottsbluff stop on tour

“It was very, very clear that our members wanted to get involved early because they wanted to lead and ensure that that person has the best chance of getting elected governor,” McHargue said. “...Our members felt like Jim Pillen was the guy to do that.”

Pillen is far from the only candidate on the ballot. Half a dozen other candidates — most of them fellow Republicans — are also running for governor. Incumbent governor Pete Ricketts is unable to run again, as he is term-limited to just two terms in office.

Vinton said bureau members were encouraged to learn more about the candidates. The group held a forum featuring the candidates late last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Pillen has) got the conviction and the courage to lead our state and help our people continue with the good life and make it the great life,” she said.

Pillen spoke for only a short while at the Scottsbluff campaign stop. He described his history expanding his family pig farm and his goal of making Nebraska a global agricultural producer.