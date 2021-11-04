Governor candidate tours farms, discusses policies

Nebraska legislator Carol Blood visited Scottsbluff on Thursday, just one stop in a series of campaign trips across the state. Blood, a Democrat who represents District 3 in Sarpy County, is one of the candidates vying to be the state’s next governor.
“If you serve as the Nebraska state governor, you need to know who you serve,” Blood said of her journey.
From her own district, she had driven to Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Ogallala before arriving in Scottsbluff. Afterwards, she will stop in Hastings and York. The tour was aptly called “Blood Drives Across Nebraska.”
Blood was not alone for her campaign stop. Joining her were Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, and Marci Docekal, head of the Scotts Bluff County Democrats.
Shuttling them on their tour would be Leo Hoehn, the former vice president of Western Sugar Company. Hoehn has 27 years of experience in the sugar industry and has been a part of similar campaign stops for decades. Their destinations would be some of the area’s key sugar beet localities.
Docekal helped set up the tour.
“My dad farms here ... and so I was calling him for some suggestions, and he said, ‘Why don’t you call Leo? He used to run it.’”
The first stop was Hoehn’s farm west of Scottsbluff, where the group examined a sugar beet harvest and met Hoehn’s nephew PJ Hoehn.
One issue Kleeb asked PJ Hoehn was how to bring young people into the state to expand the workforce, particularly in the agriculture industry.
“On the farm, it’s so capital-intensive, it’s so hard for a young person,” the younger Hoehn said. “...I wish there was more technical training.”
He said teaching youth about agricultural business might make them more open to a job in that field.
Bringing in young people who want to stay in the state is one of Blood’s goals, she said. She spent some time during the drive asking Leo Hoehn about rent prices.
“If you can’t find an affordable place to live and you can’t find good childcare, why would a young professional want to stay in this part of the state? So there’s a lot of issues here where we have to do more than pontificate,” she said.
Additionally, Kleeb asked PJ Hoehn how her party could make inroads with rural America.
She cited Republican opposition to critical race theory, which “from our perspective as Democrats, it’s a made-up controversy,” she said.
Hoehn said his frustration with the party stems from a lost relationship with blue-collar voters, and that many in rural areas view Democrats as elitist.
Docekal said there is often disconnect between local and national Democrats. In the past, she has presented about issues the state party supports, such as gun ownership, but people dismissed her due to rhetoric against gun ownership from Democrats at a national level.
Blood and the Hoehns also talked about consolidating school districts, which they said would lead to lessened taxes by paying fewer superintendents and school board positions. Blood said it was a matter of “stinkin’ thinkin’” that led to rural schools and cities forming rivalries against each other, “a Hatfields versus McCoys kinda thing.”
It’s a similar brand of partisanship she said she wanted voters to think about.
“(It’s) the us-versus-them dynamic that’s tearing this country apart right now. ...It’s not my job to shove my opinion down your throat, it’s not your job to shove your opinion down my throat. It’s our job to have a conversation.”
The final part of the tour was a trip to Western Sugar Company’s beet fields, where gigantic mounds of them are cleaned, cooled, and transferred for processing. Hoehn explained the intricacies of the harvest and his own personal experiences working with the crop.
After the tour, Blood held a public support event for the public to attend. Later in the evening, the group had a supporter’s dinner.
This latter event was invite-only, and included a selection of prominent local Democrats, including Leo Hoehn.