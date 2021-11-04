Governor candidate tours farms, discusses policies

One issue Kleeb asked PJ Hoehn was how to bring young people into the state to expand the workforce, particularly in the agriculture industry.

“On the farm, it’s so capital-intensive, it’s so hard for a young person,” the younger Hoehn said. “...I wish there was more technical training.”

He said teaching youth about agricultural business might make them more open to a job in that field.

Bringing in young people who want to stay in the state is one of Blood’s goals, she said. She spent some time during the drive asking Leo Hoehn about rent prices.

“If you can’t find an affordable place to live and you can’t find good childcare, why would a young professional want to stay in this part of the state? So there’s a lot of issues here where we have to do more than pontificate,” she said.

Additionally, Kleeb asked PJ Hoehn how her party could make inroads with rural America.

She cited Republican opposition to critical race theory, which “from our perspective as Democrats, it’s a made-up controversy,” she said.

Hoehn said his frustration with the party stems from a lost relationship with blue-collar voters, and that many in rural areas view Democrats as elitist.