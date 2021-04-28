Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster visits area with Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway

Herbster pointed to his success in business as proof of his ability to get disparate groups together.

“There’s no reason, in the state of Nebraska, that we should be divided between the west and the east. We got to work on that. That can be fixable. We just need to sit out and talk,” he said.

Born in Falls City, Herbster is the CEO of Conklin Company based in Kansas City, Missouri. He purchased Conklin in 1992 after working at the agribusiness and home products company for several years. Through it all, Herbster said he’s a hard worker.

“If you work really, really hard, I tell people, it’s what to do with the second eight hours of the day that makes the difference. I’m much like (Donald Trump), I sleep about four hours a night,” Herbster said.

In the early days of his campaign, Herbster has associated himself with Trump and the 45th president’s policies. Conway, a senior adviser to Trump, traveled with Herbster on his tour.

For Herbster, closeness with the former president is more than political posturing. Herbster said he and Trump have a friendship spanning 16 years. Herbster said he was in New York City at Trump Tower in 2016 when Trump announced his first run for president.