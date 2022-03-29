Gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau stresses importance of local issues, involvement

Gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau says that she has been putting an emphasis as she campaigns on reaching out to constituents throughout the state. During a statewide tour, she visited Scottsbluff Tuesday, including making a stop at the Star-Herald. She also visited Alliance as part of her stops in western Nebraska.

The Republican candidate vying to replace term-limited Pete Ricketts’ told the Star-Herald she enjoys meeting with people in different cities. Her campaign visits have been full conversations instead of just stump speeches, she said.

“Once you build the trust and people know you truly care, then you’ll have a lot of people who can move forward,” she said.

Visits in communities across the state allow her to hear from constituents directly about their issues. Asked about the most popular comments she has received, she said many constituents have expressed concerns revolving around property tax relief. If elected governor, Thibodeau says she’ll address property tax reform in a unique manner. She has put forth a plan that included getting rid of 1990’s Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA), with the state instead providing funding to school districts on a per-child basis. She proposed the plan will put more resources into supporting students and teachers directly. As part of her plan to reduce taxes, she said she wants to audit schools to see how they use such funding and reduce waste.

Thibodeau called Nebraskans “the second house” of the state and said she wants to get people and communities on board before proposing legislation a. The government’s role is to remove roadblocks their constituents face, she said.

She said she also wanted to increase the workforce and keep young people in the state by building affordable housing and expanding the availability of child care and health care.

Twelve people filed to run for governor this year, including nine Republicans. Michael Connely, of York; Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha; Donna Nicole Carpenter, of Lincoln; Lela McNinch, of Lincoln; Jim Pillen, of Columbus; Troy Wentz, of Sterling; Charles W. Herbster, of Falls City; Breland Ridenour, of Elkhorn, make up the rest of the Republican ticket. Democrats Carol Blood, of Bellevue, and Roy Harris, of Linwood, have also filed to run. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is the only Libertarian to vying for the seat.

Thibodeau said what sets her apart from the roster of Republican challengers is that she focuses mainly on state and local issues instead of national ones.

“Nebraska should come first for any candidate,” she said.

Thibodeau says her experience also includes having previously served on city-level boards and worked with county-level boards, as well as working directly with state departments as a businesswoman. She also served in the State Legislature for a year.

One goal she has if elected, she said, is to build economic development in local areas.

”I think the best role for the state is to have the economic development department’s representatives out in regional areas of the state, thus not only streamlining communication, but living and working in the community also helps to experience what every day Nebraskans are looking for,” she said.

She said she would also start up an agricultural advisory committee headed by an individual from Alliance.

Thibodeau said she would put emphasis on filling these positions with people who represent different areas and industries across Nebraska, including the Panhandle. “If one part of our state is not healthy, the rest of the state is feeling (bad), and we have to give attention to the whole state in order for us to move ahead and prosper,” the candidate said.

She also intends to learn more about the needs of the agricultural industry in the state by establishing an agriculture advisory committee. She indicated she plans to have representatives from throughout the state on the advisory committee, with plans to soon announce a leader of the committee hailing from Alliance.

As she campaigns, she said, she has already began that process, having met with Coloradans in the agriculture community during a Sterling, Colorado, visit on water issues affecting both states. Thibodeau said she intends to ensure Nebraskans and Coloradans both have water for agriculture needs. It’s an issue that has arisen to the forefront recently Ricketts advances plans to build a canal through the neighboring state to irrigate southwest Nebraska in accordance to a century-old water contract between Nebraska and Colorado.

“There are leaders in Colorado who have the same fears that Nebraskans do. We all have the same goal and want to have the water for irrigation and the water for both of our states. We’re on the same page and want our states to succeed,” Thibodeau said.

To learn more about the issues facing Nebraska, she said she would create a public schedule of rotating town halls, if elected, to continuing hearing about the issues constituents find important.

