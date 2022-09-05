Gubernatorial candidates featured at Gering events this week

Two candidates for Nebraska governor will be in Gering this week during separate events.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, constituents can meet with gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen at the Legacy of the Plains. An ice cream social, hosted by Barb and Marty Martinson, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.

Pillen is the Republican candidate for governor.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood will host a town hall at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., from 7 to 9 p.m. Blood will meet local residents and hear their concerns.

Blood is the Democratic candidate for governor.

All area residents are welcome at both events.