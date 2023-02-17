Unicameral committees last week advanced Gordon state Sen. Tom Brewer’s “constitutional carry” firearms bill and his separate measure to keep the state from restricting religious services more strictly than other groups to the floor of the Legislature.

Committee to hear Hardin bill to help Panhandle cope with missile project Energy issues headline other bills by western Nebraska senators that will receive Unicameral public hearings next week.

First-year District 48 Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering also named the latter measure — Brewer’s “First Freedom Act” — his priority bill for 2023.

The Judiciary Committee voted 5-0, with two members absent and a third present but not voting, to send Brewer’s LB 77 to the floor.

It would let Nebraskans eligible to carry a firearm keep it concealed without a permit and strip counties, cities and villages of power to regulate firearms except as specified in state law.

First-year Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner was part of the committee majority advancing the bill. Ibach, Hardin and Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Steve Erdman of Bayard are among 26 cosponsors.

Two other “yes” votes in committee came from Sens. Justin Wayne, the panel’s chairman, and Justin McKinney, the other African American member of the Legislature. Both represent districts in northeast Omaha.

Both voted last year for Brewer’s 2021 version of the bill as long as it didn’t include a “carveout” meant to satisfy the Omaha and Lincoln police departments. LB 77 doesn’t include the carveout.

A split Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which Brewer chairs, voted 5-3 to advance his First Freedom Act (LB 277) for floor debate.

It would allow people or religious organizations to sue if their “exercise of religion or religious service” has been or likely would be “burdened or restricted.” It also would let students from “an indigenous tribe of the United States or another country” wear tribal regalia at K-12, college or university functions.

Brewer joined Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Steve Halloran of Hastings, John Lowe of Kearney and Rita Sanders of Bellevue in voting to advance LB 277. Sens. Danielle Conrad and Jane Raybould of Lincoln and Megan Hunt of Omaha voted “no.”

Hardin, who represents Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties in District 48, said in January he was thinking of introducing a bill similar to LB 277 if another senator didn’t.

With Hardin’s decision to prioritize Brewer’s bill, three of western Nebraska’s five senators have named priority bills they want to guarantee receive floor debate during the rest of 2023’s 90-day session.

Brewer named his constitutional-carry bill his priority bill when he introduced it in January. Erdman last week gave his priority designation to LB 79, his latest bill to adopt a “consumption tax” on new products or services and abolish property, sales and income taxes.