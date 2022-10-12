Hardin, Lease pitch District 48 campaigns at forum

More than 60 people crowded into the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center auditorium Tuesday to listen to the next District 48 state senator.

Either Brian Hardin or Don Lease II will take up that mantle when the people elect one of them in November. District 48 covers Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties.

Tuesday’s public forum was organized by the Government Affairs Committee of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce. Bill Boyer, a committee co-chair, asked the candidates questions. Hardin and Lease had three minutes each to answer, then an additional minute for follow-up rebuttals.

Abortion

Both candidates said they would have voted to support LB 933, a measure to ban abortion in Nebraska, which fell just a few votes short of passing earlier this year.

“I believe abortion should be illegal in Nebraska,” Lease said. “… Of course, we will preserve the right to protect the mother’s life with abortion. There are just medically times where nothing is going to save the life of the baby, and if we don’t do some sort of action at that point, we’re not going to save the mother’s life either.”

He said rape and incest cases form just a small fraction of abortions performed in Nebraska, and that mental health care should be given to people who fall into those categories.

Hardin said abortion is a challenging issue to tackle because of its multigenerational status. Abortion is no longer as rare as the Roe v. Wade case stipulated it should be, he said.

“I believe that life begins at conception. What is challenging about this issue is that our country is so deeply divided on it,” he said. “… Moving forward, I would very much be interested in seeing to it that Nebraska is a pro-life state.”

Reducing taxes

Hardin said all state taxes are connected, and Nebraska ranks virtually last in every tax category among neighboring states.

“In a nutshell, we have to fix all this taxation … we’ve got to start over. We can’t just bolt new tax ideas on,” he said.

He recommended not eliminating the likes of property, income and corporate taxes but to lower them and broaden the tax base. That could attract businesses and families alike.

Hardin was in favor of eliminating the inheritance tax, though, as was Lease. Lease also wanted to broaden the sales tax base.

He was also in favor of a consumption tax to help alleviate property taxes.

“We failed to get property tax into a third of the funding for public schools. The only way we're going to do that is through a consumption tax of some kind,” Lease told the audience.

Title IX protections

Neither Hardin nor Lease favored allowing biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams.

"An athlete who’s a male has a substantial advantage against any female they compete against; it’s just the nature of our bodies,” Lease said.

Hardin said many of the teachers he’s talked with are against gender ideology in the classroom, but that a few seem to favor it.

“When you run into a world of relativism when words no longer have meaning, you have a challenge. You have a problem,” he said. “… One of many ways we harm our culture when we strip it of meaning.”

Mental health services

When asked how the state should provide mental health services, both candidates mentioned that people often are jailed if they need mental health care, because of long waiting times for care in eastern Nebraska.

Lease recommended having a treatment center in the Panhandle. He also said the state needs a peer group of mental health professionals to help parents cope with the anxiety children are facing and to enact preventive care.

Hardin said the state should help psychologists take two years of pharmacological training so they can prescribe drugs to treat basic depression and anxiety, giving them the same level of prescribing ability as podiatrists or dentists.

Voter ID

Hardin and Lease both said they favor requiring voter identification as well as having the state remove obstacles to people acquiring it. Hardin said he’d like to eliminate mail-in ballots as well. Lease said he’d like absentee ballots to be secure, but that they were nice for older residents or those in very rural areas.

Infrastructure

To improve the state infrastructure process, Lease recommended having gas taxes pay for road maintenance. He said the federal government often uses those taxes for other purposes, but that the people and state should hold them accountable. He also recommended the state having its own roads plan.

Hardin said complete tax reform would allow for more revenue to pay for infrastructure maintenance. The federal government won’t come through, he said — so if the state changes its tax structure to grow business, people will be more likely to move here and pay taxes while they’re residents.

Unicameral rules

Boyer asked the candidates whether they favor changes in the Unicameral’s cloture and filibuster rules. Hardin said he was not a fan of having a unicameral system in the first place.

“I think we should have greater innate equity and the only way to do that is to go back to a two-house system,” he said. He added that making veto and filibuster vote requirements the same could be beneficial, though.

Lease said he was not interested in changing the Unicameral and compromise could help all areas of the state.

“The smaller the number of people to block a bill, the easier it is for us to keep … the eastern part of the state from doing something really bad,” Lease said.

Hardin said he’d be in favor of making the Unicameral officially partisan. Lease said he’d be against that.

Perkins County Canal

The candidates were asked if they support Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to build a canal into Colorado based on a century-old water rights agreement.

“We don’t have an endless supply of groundwater … so we need to do whatever it takes to protect the water flowing into the state that is owned, or should be owned, by the state of Nebraska,” Lease said.

Hardin said he’d talked with water engineers who said that even if Colorado and Nebraska agree on the canal, the federal government would step in because the canal would cross state lines.

“I wish it were real,” he said. “… The EPA will get involved; the Department of the Interior would get involved. Several other alphabet-soup organizations would get involved on a federal level for regulation.”

Workforce and economy

Hardin recommended tweaking taxes to attract more high-quality, better-paying jobs and businesses to Nebraska.

This could prevent the state from losing more young people to other states. “This is where the jobs need to be, and if you’re a job creator this needs to be a place that attracts you,” he said.

Lease said public-private partnerships like those currently existing in Scotts Bluff County could solve workforce problems.

“We’re going to see movement with the public schools in the area and the colleges to produce more technically-oriented-job people,” he said. He also recommended attracting companies that want to build housing for their workers.