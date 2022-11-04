Hardin nears $100,000 in donations to his Unicam race as Election Day nears

Legislative District 48 candidate Brian Hardin of Gering enjoys a nearly 6-to-1 fundraising advantage over Don Lease II of rural Banner County in the final state campaign finance reports before Tuesday’s general election.

Hardin was nearing the $100,000 mark in total donations as of the reports’ Oct. 24 cutoff date, tallying $98,242 compared with $17,139 for Lease.

He also had $12,825 in cash on hand to Lease’s $2,882 as the two vie to succeed term-limited state Sen. John Stinner in the race to represent Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties in the expanded District 48.

Candidates who had raised or spent at least $5,000 in 2022 had until Monday to file the second of their fall campaign finance reports with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Final reports won’t be due until after the election for state, multicounty and local candidates who raised or spent at least $5,000 this calendar year.

Also leading their races in donations as of Monday’s reporting deadline were State Board of Education District 7 challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg in his District 7 race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Six political action committees and the Nebraska Republican Party had donated $1,000 or more apiece to Hardin’s campaign with two weeks to the election.

The Nebraska Bankers State PAC led all organizational donors with $4,000, followed closely by the Nebraska Realtors PAC with $3,000 and Charter Communications of St. Louis at $2,500.

BNSF Railway doubled its previous contribution to Hardin from $1,000 to $2,000 during the latest reporting period. Union Pacific Railroad had given $1,000 to Hardin as of Oct. 24.

Both District 48 candidates remain the single largest donors to their own campaigns. Hardin has donated $22,527 and is owed $32,973 in outstanding campaign loans, while Lease has given $5,489 to his campaign.

Three PACs have given at least $1,000 each to Lease, led by the Associated General Contractors Highway Improvement PAC with $2,500. The SMART-TD PAC, representing railroad engineers and conductors, earlier donated $1,000 to Lease’s campaign.

Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has not contributed to either District 48 candidate, remains the top contributor to Tegtmeier ($25,000) as she tries to unseat State Board of Education Vice Chairman Robin Stevens of Gothenburg and former state school board member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City ($20,000), who is challenging Williams to succeed retiring NU Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.

Tegtmeier and Williams launched their campaigns in 2021. Williams leads all Panhandle state-level races with $421,882 in donations, although nearly half that total ($185,327) was rolled over from the term-limited lawmaker’s Unicameral campaign fund.