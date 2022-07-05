Hardin spent over $55,500 in District 48 primary race

General election filing deadlines

Filing deadlines for Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election are approaching for the few local and regional races whose candidates didn’t have to file for the May 10 primary.

That group includes village boards; Educational Service Unit boards; county noxious weed boards and township boards; and boards of public power districts that gross less than $40 million a year.

Incumbents on those boards, as well as any current elected officeholder in the state, have until July 15 to file for the general election, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

All other candidates for those boards have until Aug. 1 to file for the Nov. 8 election.

