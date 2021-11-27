Hardin to announce a run for District 48 Senator

“For a long time, the bottom line is: we have the engine, but they have the power,” Hardin said. “What that can make you feel like is a second-class citizen out here, and for too long we’ve sat on our heels and played defense...I think we need to go on offense in western Nebraska.” This would mean an assertive push to bring long-lasting, high paying jobs out west.

The current jobs in the area aren’t enough to attract and keep young families. Creating financial incentives to have businesses move to the Panhandle would fix that. Hardin suggested insurance carriers as one particular market to target.

“We may have a hard time getting them, in terms of an HQ, here in this region. We would not have a hard time getting them to put service centers here,” he said. One of Hardin’s goals is to create jobs that pay well enough for people to buy houses with just one job, which he said would make them more likely to start a family in the area. Families are something the area needs. Hardin said in Scotts Bluff County, the ratio of adults to children was two to one, and in Kimball and Banner counties it’s three to one and nine to one, respectively. Hardin said he aims to increase the population by drawing in families who want to stay in the area. To do that, he wants to bring in more high-quality jobs.