High school students need financial literacy courses, Kimball students tell senators

It’s not every day students in high school get to testify in front of their state’s legislature for a bill’s hearing. But when Kimball civics teacher Jeri Ferguson saw an opening for her students to do so, she jumped on the chance right away.
After quick planning, she and seniors Corey Gardner, Melai Casimiro and Izaak Rohde drove five hours to the state’s capital on Sunday, Jan. 31, to testify at a bill’s hearing on Monday, Feb. 1.
The bill was Nebraska Legislature Bill 327, introduced by District 1 Sen. Julie Slama on Jan. 13, which proposed requiring “a personal finance or financial literacy credit for high school graduation,” according to the bill summary.
Ferguson learned of the bill from her son, who works for District 43 Sen. Tom Brewer. She knew this was an issue that students at Kimball High School had expressed concerns about before, and, as she was teaching her senior civics class about the process of a bill becoming a law in Nebraska’s Legislature, she thought it would be a neat opportunity for students to testify for the bill.
She quickly talked with students to see if testifying at this hearing would be something they’d be interested in doing. She then talked it over with Principal Danielle Reader, who was all for the idea. Then it came time to figure out when the hearing for this bill would be.
“I called down on the Tuesday prior, a week ago, and I said, ‘Do you know when the hearing is for this?’ And she (a legislative office administrator) said, ‘Yeah, Monday,’” Ferguson recalled, with a laugh. “I said, ‘As in this Monday?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, Feb. 1.’”
She had less than a week to get the trip prepared. She spoke with Kimball Superintendent Trevor Anderson about the opportunity, and he gave his support.
“I just want to reiterate that how appreciative I am of my principal and superintendent and their support,” she said. “I had prepared a real, I was hoping, a good argument that why we should be able to do this. And I not only got out what I wanted to do, (but) they both were like, ‘That would be a great experience and what could I do to help you get it done?’ That, to me, was immeasurable.”
So, all that was left was guiding the students in their preparation, but she said she was pretty hands off. Her students clearly took this opportunity seriously because it was not only hands-on experience in Nebraska’s government, but to a way for them to make a difference that could directly impact their peers.
“It really correlated our entire session about Nebraska, and how the bills are passed, together,” Casimiro said.
Gardner said, “I think actually going and being a part of one of those steps firsthand really helped bring it all together. It was just honestly an amazing experience, especially because we related to the bill firsthand, as it personally impacts us.”
Each student prepared a five-minute testimony, each on different reasons why the passing of this bill would be beneficial to Nebraska high school students. Rohde focused on why students need a better understanding of credit scores. Casimiro discussed the problem of student debt for those who are not financially literate. Gardner talked specifically about student loans and the need for seniors to understand all their financial options after high school.
“Our first decision as young adult shouldn’t have to be our first regret financially,” Gardner said.
Ferguson said she was extremely proud of her students as she sat there listening to them testify in the chamber. It also happened to be her first time at a legislative hearing, so she wasn’t entirely sure of what to expect or what to prepare her students for, but she couldn’t have been happier with their performance.
“I was just blown away, they did an amazing job of presenting their opinions and why. And I think that’s part of why the senators were so impressed as well. They just didn’t say, ‘I think we need this bill, because it would be helpful.’ … They each had different places (for) the research data they had used. And so it was just, I’m so proud I could just explode.”
Their time in Lincoln also provided them the opportunity to meet with Sen. Steve Erdman, who represents District 47, and Slama, who introduced the bill.
“It was just an amazing opportunity for me to actually meet the senators and just walking past them and recognizing them from assignments we’ve done, I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m actually getting to meet them,’” Casimiro said. “And when the senator that introduced the bill, Julie Slama, came up to us, and personally thanked us for our experience, I was literally fan-girling. I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, this is her,’ … which made the experience even better.”
The students said they felt their testimonies not only shed light on the importance of the issue, but showed that students are invested in their futures and the futures of their peers.
“Some of the other people that were talking even mentioned all three of us by our first names in their testimonies, which I felt especially honored for,” Gardner said. “And I think us driving five hours across the state really helps put it into perspective on how much we cared about this issue.”
Rohde said, “And the fact that we were in high school and we were so interested as well.”
The bill currently still sits in the Education Committee, and it has a somewhat long journey ahead. Even so, this bill, and a similar bill, LB 452, introduced by District 11 Sen. Terrell McKinney, will not go into effect right away if passed. Both bills state they would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
Even though the bill won’t directly affect these three seniors, or their schoolmates a year younger than them, they understood the importance of pushing for a brighter future for peers down the road.
“It’s honestly interesting, too, is that if that bill passes, we’re becoming a part of Nebraska’s history,” Gardner said.