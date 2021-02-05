High school students need financial literacy courses, Kimball students tell senators

“I called down on the Tuesday prior, a week ago, and I said, ‘Do you know when the hearing is for this?’ And she (a legislative office administrator) said, ‘Yeah, Monday,’” Ferguson recalled, with a laugh. “I said, ‘As in this Monday?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, Feb. 1.’”

She had less than a week to get the trip prepared. She spoke with Kimball Superintendent Trevor Anderson about the opportunity, and he gave his support.

“I just want to reiterate that how appreciative I am of my principal and superintendent and their support,” she said. “I had prepared a real, I was hoping, a good argument that why we should be able to do this. And I not only got out what I wanted to do, (but) they both were like, ‘That would be a great experience and what could I do to help you get it done?’ That, to me, was immeasurable.”

So, all that was left was guiding the students in their preparation, but she said she was pretty hands off. Her students clearly took this opportunity seriously because it was not only hands-on experience in Nebraska’s government, but to a way for them to make a difference that could directly impact their peers.

“It really correlated our entire session about Nebraska, and how the bills are passed, together,” Casimiro said.