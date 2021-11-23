Highway, communications experts on how the new infrastructure bill affects the Panhandle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said when the federal government starts a project, they want it to last.

The infrastructure money for road and bridge repair will be administered through the Nebraska Department of Transportation. It will likely be delivered based on need and geography rather than population, Grummert said. If eastern Nebraska receives more money than the Panhandle, it would be because they have more roads in need of maintenance, rather than more people.

An additional $100 million in funding will likely be used to improve the state’s broadband networks to reach thousands of additional Nebraskans. Tonya Mayer, general manager of the Hemingford-based Mobius Communications, said the bill’s funding should help improve the broadband connections for people in the Panhandle.

“The infrastructure funding will bring more opportunity to connect people in the rural areas of Nebraska that currently do not have high speed connectivity,” Mayer said in an email to the Star-Herald. “It is expensive to construct fiber networks and the dollars could mean so much to those who struggle with working from home and providing robust connection for students to have online learning capabilities.”