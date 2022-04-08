Holidays, roads, racetracks among issues county candidates outline during forum

Candidates for five county positions faced off in forums Wednesday, April 6, in the Scotts Bluff County commissioners’ chambers. They were featured in the second of three forums organized by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce. The candidates will be on the primary ballot May 10.

All candidates are running as Republicans. The winners of the primary election May 10 will advance to the general election in November and will run unopposed, unless write-in candidates step forward. Candidates who did not move forward in the primary election are not eligible to file as a write-in candidate in the general election.

District I

Six candidates are competing for the District I seat this election cycle. Four of them attended the forum: incumbent Mark Reichert and challengers Michael Blue, Clint Riesen and Nancy Bentley. Candidates Rex Wilson and Timothy Reichert were unable to attend.

Asked what areas of government interested them the most, Riesen said he was focused on economics. Bentley said her priority was infrastructure. Reichert said he wanted to look out for the taxpayers. Blue said he wanted to help law enforcement at the detention center and to see more cooperation between the commissioners, officials and the community.

Bentley and Blue said they were open as to the number of holidays county employees should have. Reichert said they should have 12. Extra holidays “would be money spent for service not rendered,” he said.

Riesen said the county should reduce the number of paid holidays and raise wages instead.

“They’re hardworking, good people,” he said of the employees, “and they deserve to be paid for their time.”

When asked what they’d consider a success after a term in office, Reichert said he wanted at least 10 miles of paved road a year. Bentley wanted better rapport with employees and to cut commissioner salaries in half. Blue wanted all areas of the county to run efficiently; Riesen said he wanted to attract more industry.

All candidates said the county should encourage businesses to come to the area without funding housing. They were all against unfunded mandates and said commissioners should not micromanage county employees. They all agreed that revenue from a horse racing track should be put toward fixing county roads.

District I covers the eastern half of the county and a portion of southeast Gering.

District III

The District III race this year will be between incumbent Charlie Knapper and Tim Beamon.

Beamon could not attend, but in a statement he wrote, “As a candidate for county commissioner, my goal would be to make Scotts Bluff County a prosperous, safe place that our citizens would be proud to call home.” He said he has no agenda.

Knapper said he supports recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday, but the number of holidays for county employees should remain at 12. He said he supports performance evaluations of county departments as well.

“We need to stay out of the day-to-day micromanaging of departments, but we need to have a presence ... that’s how we get the most out of our employees,” he said.

As for a proposed racetrack in Gering, he said the county was projected to receive $12.5 million in revenues over 10 years.

“That money needs to go to long-term investments: roads, bridges, HVAC improvements (and) capital improvements around the facilities.”

Knapper said he was against unfunded mandates, calling them a way for the state to blame property tax increases on other polities.

District III covers most of Gering.

District V

Three candidates are in the running for the District V seat. Incumbent Mark Harris and challenger Jessica Laughlin attended the forum.

Candidate Kellian Strey could not attend but submitted a statement. “I believe it is time for the younger generation to get involved in the community,” it read. Strey wrote that he wanted to find solutions to issues instead of “sitting on the sidelines.”

Harris described himself as a strong, fiscal conservative and said, “All the times I’ve ran, I simply want to give back to the community.” He said he wanted to lower property taxes and to be tough on crime.

Laughlin said an issue she was interested in was the professionalism of the board.

“I think that professionalism in government should be an utmost priority because we deal with the public directly on a daily basis,” she said.

She added that more communication is needed between county board members and elected officials.

The number of holidays for county employees was a contentious issue between the candidates. Laughlin said she wanted 13 to align the county with federal and state governments enacting Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

Harris said he wanted 12 holidays and said he’d proposed a half day for Christmas Eve as a compromise.

“It’s not easy to say no. It’s easy to say yes,” he said.

Harris also said he’d encourage housing development by having the private sector step up. He said creating jobs was the key to getting more people to come to the area.

Laughlin agreed, saying the county should encourage businesses to come to the area and shouldn’t fund housing. She said the county should work to attract young professionals.

“A get-rich quick scheme wouldn’t work for Scotts Bluff ... what we need is slow growth that is steady,” she said.

Both candidates at the forum opposed unfunded mandates. They also both favored using excess revenue from a proposed racetrack in Gering to repair roads and lower property taxes.

District V encompasses northern Scottsbluff.

Register of Deeds

Register of Deeds Jean Bauer is challenged this year by candidate Angie Hernandez.

Hernandez is running for the first time.

“I’m a go-getter,” she said. “I like to try things to advance myself and test myself.”

Bauer has been the county’s register of deeds for almost two dozen years and helped create the state’s register of deeds workshop.

“I feel like myself and my team have accomplished quite a bit ... and we still have a lot to accomplish,” she said.

Bauer said she wants to implement an ID protection plan, while Hernandez said she’d want records filed properly. Bauer said she had a good relationship with banks, attorneys and title companies, while Hernandez said she’d work on building those relationships anew if elected.

Surveyor

Incumbent Dennis Sullivan and challenger Scott Bosse will compete in the race for surveyor. Bosse was unable to attend Wednesday’s forum.

“It’s a job I take very seriously,” Sullivan said of the position. “... We take the time to go out and find the corners, dig the corners, find the records.” He has been a licensed surveyor in Nebraska since 2000 and also holds Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota licenses. He said a goal of his is getting land survey records online.

The forums can be viewed in their entirety on starherald.com.

