Homeowner asks for stop signs at county intersection

“Stop signs cannot be used to control speed,” she told commissioners several times at the meeting.

Grummert and Assistant Roads Superintendent Steve Baird presented data from car counters put out for a week at the intersection, finding an average of 135 cars drive north and south on County Road 25, and 119 drive east and west on Eagle.

Grummert said the counters record wheelbases which determines the number of cars and type of traffic on the road. The measure also gives an estimated driving speeds, which were above legal limits.

“Eighty-five percent are driving 67 mph,” Baird said.

Chairman Ken Meyer asked if they were able to lower speed limits, which are 50 mph on gravel county roads according to state statute. Grummert said, “You’re not supposed to lower it to more than what 85% of traffic is traveling.”

In addition to not using the sign as speed control — which she said falls to enforcement and speed limit signs — the intersection didn’t meet other thresholds to warrant a multi-sign stop, such as obscured views of the intersection, five accidents in a year or 300 drivers in an hour.

Commissioner Mark Reichert asked, “Why do we have to wait for an accident; until somebody gets hurt before we do something?”