Homeowner asks for stop signs at CR 25 and Eagle Road

Area resident Bob Sorok wants drivers to slow down on Country Road 25.

“The big problem is we have speeders who fly north and south on County Road 25, doing 60, 70 mph,” he said.

Sorok said he's concerned he or somebody else may be struck by a vehicle while on his daily walks with his dog, when his young cousins walk to throw rocks in a creek near Eagle Road or when he pulls out of his driveway.

“There’s a couple of times if had pulled out, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” he said.

Sorok said most of the people speeding live in the area, and while its worse in the evening, there’s really no pattern.

“I’ll be out working on the ranch on the weekend they’ll just be going north or south, just cookin’ it,” he said.

A couple weeks ago, Sorok asked the county to install stop signs at the three-way intersection of County Road 25 and Eagle Road.

Scotts Bluff Board of County Commissioners discussed adding stop signs Monday evening, but were stymied by requirements for adding those kinds of signs.