Hospital takes masking plea before city council

Bruner and Holloway spent considerable time addressing mask efficacy, and how COVID-19 is dissimilar to the flu.

Council members Terry Schaub and Shaver said they were opposed to a mask mandate, and often repeated that a mandate was too broad and would require people to mask on private property.

Bruner pushed back on those assertions, saying wearing a mask was important to protect vulnerable people in the community.

“A simple step to wear masks and to have hand hygiene and do the different things is not too much to ask,” Bruner said. “And you want to talk about liberty, we all wear seat belts, we all abide by the speed limit, we don’t go around shooting people because ‘I have freedom of choice, I’m going to go shoot everybody,’ those are reasonable things for a society,

This is not an usual ask in a pandemic.”

Shaver said it was unreasonable to require private businesses to require masks, adding that he wore masks when going to the hospital.

Bruner said, “I would agree with you to a point, except we’re asking for a pandemic to continue to be there.”

Bruner insisted hospital officials were not for an ordinance to require masking in homes, saying he didn’t agree with that.