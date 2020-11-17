Hospital takes masking plea before city council

Hospital staff and board members made their plea to the Scottsbluff City Council for a mask mandate during Monday night’s meeting. They renewed a call hospital leadership made over the weekend in a letter addressed to local officials for consideration of such a mandate.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the council could not make a decision regarding the mandate at the meeting.
“The way this item is worded (on the agenda) we can only discuss and receive your report, so we will continue to discuss this, I may call a special meeting of the council to continue to address this and try to get something going quickly.
“I think the City of Scottsbluff needs to take some action here,” Gonzales said.
Regional West Medical Center’s President/CEO John Mentgen, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Bruner, Dr. Jeff Holloway, a few board members and legal counsel Paul Hoffmeister addressed the council for nearly an hour to take action on the surge of coronavirus infections in the Panhandle and the county. Mentgen said the surge affected both hospital staff and businesses in western Nebraska. He said Regional West, like many of the area hospitals, is stressed by the surge.
Mentgen asked the council “to consider mandating masking for people in the city,” saying it’s critical to help slow the virus’s surge.
Since the pandemic began, there has been debate about whether or not counties or municipalities can act to put into place mask mandates. Mentgen cited a state statute allowing for first-class cities to “make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, or malignant diseases into the city”, found in statute 16-238.
The statute requires creating a board of health consisting of five members. By statute those are the mayor, who shall be chairperson, a physician, who shall be medical adviser, the chief of police, who shall be secretary and quarantine officer, and two other members. The board then creates the rules and regulations.
Scottsbluff currently does not have a board of health.
Council member Scott Shaver said he would not support creating a board of health.
“So we’re going to have a non-elected group, passing stuff onto people? Absolutely not, no chance,” he said. “The council is an elected body, that is their job, not some other board.”
On Tuesday, the cities of Beatrice and Kearney passed mask mandates using the Board of Heath method to do so. Grand Island will also consider an ordinance this week.
On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would not interfere with cities’ implementation of mask mandates, according to the Omaha World-Herald. For months, Ricketts has refused mandating masks statewide. He also has barred local public health departments from establishing mandates in their areas. In a press conference Tuesday, he continued to disagree with mandating mask use, but repeated cities should consult legal counsel, if they wish to do so.
Bruner and Holloway spent considerable time addressing mask efficacy, and how COVID-19 is dissimilar to the flu.
Council members Terry Schaub and Shaver said they were opposed to a mask mandate, and often repeated that a mandate was too broad and would require people to mask on private property.
Bruner pushed back on those assertions, saying wearing a mask was important to protect vulnerable people in the community.
“A simple step to wear masks and to have hand hygiene and do the different things is not too much to ask,” Bruner said. “And you want to talk about liberty, we all wear seat belts, we all abide by the speed limit, we don’t go around shooting people because ‘I have freedom of choice, I’m going to go shoot everybody,’ those are reasonable things for a society,
This is not an usual ask in a pandemic.”
Shaver said it was unreasonable to require private businesses to require masks, adding that he wore masks when going to the hospital.
Bruner said, “I would agree with you to a point, except we’re asking for a pandemic to continue to be there.”
Bruner insisted hospital officials were not for an ordinance to require masking in homes, saying he didn’t agree with that.
“We’re asking for out in public, when you’re not going to be able to do the other things — be six feet apart, hand hygiene, covering your cough all of those things — using a mask is a reasonable ask,” he said.
Council member Jeanne McKerrigan asked how Colorado was enforcing a mask ban. Bruner said while he didn’t know all details, he said one component was the placing of public signs, and the other was that it was becoming “part of everyday life” in Colorado.
“It was shame, public shame, if you didn’t have a mask, people didn’t sit by you,” he said.
