How to run for office

As the calendar turns to 2022, so too do the minds of America’s politicians. On a local scale, as well as a national one, the new year means election season is ramping up.

“I think that we’re getting a lot more people interested in government, not just necessarily at the county level, but school boards and city councils,” Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said. At least 16 people have filed to run for various offices across the county. Several of them are not the incumbents.

The deadline for incumbents to file to run is on Feb. 15. For everybody else, it’s March 1. Candidates usually but not always need to reside in the area they intend to run for office in. They must reside in that location if they want to hold office. Anyone wishing to run must also be a registered voter in the state of Nebraska.

Incumbents often run unopposed, Sides said. Typically, newcomers run for an office only when the incumbent chooses to retire. Usually, these contests have just one or two candidates. When Sides ran for county clerk, there were five.