How to run for office

As the calendar turns to 2022, so too do the minds of America’s politicians. On a local scale, as well as a national one, the new year means election season is ramping up.
“I think that we’re getting a lot more people interested in government, not just necessarily at the county level, but school boards and city councils,” Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said. At least 16 people have filed to run for various offices across the county. Several of them are not the incumbents.
The deadline for incumbents to file to run is on Feb. 15. For everybody else, it’s March 1. Candidates usually but not always need to reside in the area they intend to run for office in. They must reside in that location if they want to hold office. Anyone wishing to run must also be a registered voter in the state of Nebraska.
Incumbents often run unopposed, Sides said. Typically, newcomers run for an office only when the incumbent chooses to retire. Usually, these contests have just one or two candidates. When Sides ran for county clerk, there were five.
When incumbents are pitted against challengers, they usually win. “Unless you’re doing a horrible job, you ought to be able to keep your job,” she said. However, this isn’t always the case. Current Scotts Bluff County commissioners Mark Harris and Charlie Knapper each took on incumbents in the 2018 election and won. Commissioner Mark Reichert, an incumbent in 2018, won by just six votes.
County clerks are sent certifications for the offices up for election every two years. These list not only the seats, but the term lengths, incumbents and salaries. The latter determines the fee for applying to run, which is equal to one percent of an office’s yearly salary.
The forms candidates fill out are just a page long. Each applicant writes who they are, where they live, and what office they are running for. Most county positions are partisan, while city and board of education seats are officially nonpartisan.
As the name implies, county election forms are handed in to the county clerk. For a city ticket, the process is somewhat different. Applicants need to pay the fee and file their form with the city clerk. They must then bring their receipt to the county clerk.
In partisan races, each party may field just one candidate per race, hence the need for a primary. Nonpartisan races will not feature a primary unless the number of people running is at least one more than twice the number of seats available. If a candidate runs unopposed for a non-partisan office, they will not show up on the primary ballot and will instead appear directly on the general election ballot.
If a candidate wants to run as a write-in candidate, they need to file an affidavit. If nobody files to run for an office, a committee of city or county officials will appoint someone in that role instead.
An individual does not have to have any lofty campaign goals or policy ideas when they file to run. All of that comes later. What it does signal is a candidate throwing their hat in the ring and officially announcing their intent to run. If they choose not to run, the primary withdrawal deadline is March 1, and applicants can withdraw their name for no additional fee.
Both the partisan and non-partisan election forms may be found at https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/information-candidates.