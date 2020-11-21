How to search for a superintendent — in 2020

The Gering school board typically meets twice a month during the school year, once to decide the business of the 2,000-student school district and again to work on that business.
In the September work session, board member Mary Winn made an off-hand comment that echoed through the room.
“This is the most important thing we will do all year,” she said, referring to their ongoing search to find a new superintendent.
Those weren’t her words. They were paraphrased from a friend.
“I didn’t really appreciate (the words) until I became a board member,” Winn said. “Even for being in education for as many years as I was, I did not thoroughly understand the authority of the superintendent.”
Winn and her five colleagues on the Gering Public Schools Board of Education face that choice now. By Dec. 14, the board hopes to have a new superintendent hired. By July 2021, that person will take the reins of the Panhandle’s second-largest school district.
The job will likely be accompanied by a $200,000 paycheck, a place in Gering to live and benefits. For context, neighboring superintendent Rick Myles pulls in over $204,000 for his contract. He’s been Scottsbluff Public Schools’ superintendent for over a decade.
Gering’s new superintendent will also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. For one, GPS created an Extended Campus Learning platform that enables the districts to teach from a distance. The finances of the district have also been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, according to GPS Business Manager Tim Meisner.
As businesses in the Gering-area shutter, the tax revenue the district depends on for funding shrinks. The pandemic has also caused personnel costs to mushroom, according to Meisner. As teachers and staff fall ill or become exposed to the virus, more substitutes and replacements become necessary.
Despite the challenges of 2020, board members told the Star-Herald they’re confident the district is moving in the right direction. They said they are looking for someone who can guide the ship forward as opposed to changing the destination.
This will be the third superintendent Winn’s overseen and second search she’ll participate in. Winn’s a ten-year member of the board and a former teacher in the Gering school system.
The first search she participated in also utilized the search services of the Nebraska School Board Association, or NASB. NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that advocates, consults, develops and trains Nebraska school boards, according to its mission statement. NASB also provides Nebraska school districts with services, like managing a superintendent search.
That’s where Sharri Becker comes in.
Becker has been the director of education leadership search service at NASB for the better part of a decade. As the name implies, her job is to help the school board aggregate superintendent candidates. Districts in search of superintendents, assistant superintendent, ESU administrators, or even high school principals utilize services like this — for a cost.
While the fee varies depending on the size of the district, she said Gering would pay about $7,500 to NASB for the search. Gering paid some upfront and the rest after the search ends.
“We just go by enrollment,” Becker said. “Sometimes, there’s a little more work involved (with larger districts.)”
The process for this superintendent search began in March — with the resignation of Bob Hastings. He took a job in the Kearney school system as human resources director. He led Gering schools for seven years.
“(Gering) knew about their opening in (February),” Becker said. “We felt like it was too late at that point to get people to apply, given the fact that they have to let their own school districts know at some point if they’re staying or going.”
As such, the board held off on a full search and placed Gary Cooper as a year-long interim superintendent. They gave him a one-year contract valued at around $200,000 with many of the same perks. The official transition of power occurred in June and July.
After the board decided on an interim, they met with Becker via Zoom in a public meeting. Together, they decided on a timeline, interview schedules, made some early decisions about interview questions and examined some evaluation materials.
Becker then drove out to Gering and met with stakeholders, including high school students, teachers, staff and a small group of community members. There were also online surveys available. Becker said the goal was to gather input and concerns about the district to pass along to the board.
Overall, Board President BJ Peters said the input from those stakeholder meetings echoed what the board wanted out of a new superintendent.
“We want someone who is a good communicator, especially in light of the current pandemic situation,” Peters said. “We need to make sure we get someone in place that is comfortable with working in the community.”
Board member Brent Holliday echoed Peters’ sentiment. He also added that the new superintendent should be an adept financier. Winn shared their desires. Overall, the board members agreed that Gering needed some to build on the progress made instead of reforming the school. However, that was the case with Hastings’ hire in 2013.
“The priority of the board at that time was to get somebody really strong in curriculum because that was an area that we felt needed some change,” Winn said.
She also said that the 2013 search was easier than the current search. She attributed the difficulties this time around to COVID-19.
“We were able to spend a lot of one-on-one time with each candidate,” she said. “We were able to take each candidate on a complete tour of the district, take each candidate to every school, meet the administrator there, do a walkthrough, and none of that is going to be possible this year,” Winn said.
In all, this year’s search yielded a dozen candidates by the Nov. 8 deadline, according to board president Peters. He told the Star-Herald that he was hoping for no less than 10 applicants.
Becker said she too was happy with the applicant yield, especially considering geography.
“In this eastern part of the state, they sometimes get more applications for any position really,” Becker said. “Geography always seems to play a role.”
Over the next two weeks, those dozen will narrow to four. And on the week of Nov. 30, those four will be interviewed by the board. By Dec. 14, the Board of Education plans to approve a new contract.
