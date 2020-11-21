How to search for a superintendent — in 2020

Overall, Board President BJ Peters said the input from those stakeholder meetings echoed what the board wanted out of a new superintendent.

“We want someone who is a good communicator, especially in light of the current pandemic situation,” Peters said. “We need to make sure we get someone in place that is comfortable with working in the community.”

Board member Brent Holliday echoed Peters’ sentiment. He also added that the new superintendent should be an adept financier. Winn shared their desires. Overall, the board members agreed that Gering needed some to build on the progress made instead of reforming the school. However, that was the case with Hastings’ hire in 2013.

“The priority of the board at that time was to get somebody really strong in curriculum because that was an area that we felt needed some change,” Winn said.

She also said that the 2013 search was easier than the current search. She attributed the difficulties this time around to COVID-19.

“We were able to spend a lot of one-on-one time with each candidate,” she said. “We were able to take each candidate on a complete tour of the district, take each candidate to every school, meet the administrator there, do a walkthrough, and none of that is going to be possible this year,” Winn said.