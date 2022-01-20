In a matter of days, Mitchell city workers transformed city hall

The Mitchell city hall has undergone a makeover since the New Year, a move planned and enacted entirely by the city’s workers. The city staff had been contemplating a renovation for their council chambers for at least half a decade, but this month was the first time they could put their plan into action.

“The building was dated (and) not very inviting to the public, and we’ve been talking for the last couple of years about giving it a face lift. We put some money into the budget for different things such as the renovation and some signage and some handicap-accessible doors. We just got to a point in the year where we had staff available and we had paint donated, so we just thought this was as good a time as any to start the remodeling,” city administrator Perry Mader said.

Five years ago, the council had received a cost estimate for interior renovations. Their estimate showed it would have cost between $15,000 and $25,000 to hire contractors for the job. By utilizing their own staff on the project, the city saved money and helped provide everyone involved with a sense of ownership.