Investigators search Gering residence, other buildings in ‘ongoing investigation’

Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol and Gering Police Department served a search warrant at a Gering home Friday.
The Gering Police Department referred the Star-Herald to the Nebraska State Patrol, however, limited details were released. Lt. Travis Wallace of the Nebraska State Patrol said that law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home, located at 1105 L St Friday morning.
However, Wallace said, it is an ongoing investigation and no arrests had been made as of Friday.
Maunette Loeks
Maunette Loeks is the digital news editor of the Star-Herald. Contact her at 308-632-9054 or by email at mloeks@starherald.com.
