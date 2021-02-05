 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Investigators search Gering residence, other buildings in ‘ongoing investigation’
0 comments

Investigators search Gering residence, other buildings in ‘ongoing investigation’

Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol and Gering Police Department served a search warrant at a Gering home Friday.

The Gering Police Department referred the Star-Herald to the Nebraska State Patrol, however, limited details were released. Lt. Travis Wallace of the Nebraska State Patrol said that law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home, located at 1105 L St Friday morning.

However, Wallace said, it is an ongoing investigation and no arrests had been made as of Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Candidates Forum: Scottsbluff School Board

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News