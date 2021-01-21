‘It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle:’ Pathway overpass foundation work underway

Once the walls and path are up, there is still plenty to be coordinated.

“You can drive by and say, ‘Wow, there’s a wall,’ but there’s still lighting that has to go in, guard rail that has to go in, a structure that has to go up,” Bohl said. “There’s a lot of coordination. Kudos to these guys, M.C. Schaff and the contractors, but we’re moving right along.”

When the time comes to set the overpass structure, the contractors have a permit to close the highway for an evening to get the main structure set. The largest portion of the overpass will span the highway, but another section will cross over a ditch to connect near the 23 Club Baseball Complex.

According to the work contract, the pathway is to be completed by mid-July.

“Weather has been super this year,” Bohl said. “We’ve been able to work right through, and we’re headed to spring now, which is great. I think we should be right on track to make that schedule.”

Bohl said he believes the overpass is a tremendous project for the city.

“I think this is going to be a great addition for the city,” he said. “I think once we have the bridge in place, and we’re actually all done — there will be some plantings and lights and all these things to it — but I think once this thing actually opens where you can walk and actually cross, this is going to be a huge asset to the city. It’s going to be a really nice structure. You see these in the big cities. You see them on interstates, and we’re actually going to have that in Scottsbluff.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.