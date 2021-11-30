 Skip to main content
Judge refuses change of plea, sentences Pettus to life in prison
Judge refuses change of plea, sentences Pettus to life in prison

A Goshen County judge sentenced a Torrington man to life imprisonment in the April 20, 2021, killing of his girlfriend.

On Nov. 19, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Patrick Korell sentenced Sean Pettus to life in prison on charges against him in the death of Madison Cook, 20.

During proceedings, Korell considered an attempt by Pettus to change a no-contest plea he had entered. On Aug. 23, Pettus had agreed to a plea deal that his attorneys and the State of Wyoming had worked on, lowering a first-degree murder to second degree. He also pleaded guilty to felony theft, two counts of burglary and first-degree arson and then no-contest to second degree murder. Korell ruled the plea would remain in place.

A first-degree murder charge alleges a defendant acted with premeditation and with intent and malice. Second-degree murder alleges he acted without premeditation.

In addition to being sentenced on the charge of second-degree murder, Pettus received a sentence of five to 10 years for two counts of burglary, and five-10 years on a charge of felony theft and 14-20 years for first-degree arson, all to be served consecutively.

Pettus on April 20, set fire to a business adjoined next to his tattoo parlor. He then walked to Smoker Friendly, where he stole a bottle of alcohol, then later that morning he stole a vehicle, which he was found in at Pioneer Park near the river, he was then arrested.

That same day family members were concerned about their relative and contacted Torrington police about Madison Cook, who was Pettus’ girlfriend. Police found her dead in their apartment. She had been stabbed and suffocated. The autopsy report confirmed it was homicide.

