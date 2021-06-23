Juneteenth holiday brings closures back to commissioners’ attention

Though the courthouse remained open this year, Eubanks said, in future years, the state court sysem is expected to recognize the holiday and be closed. That will cause a disparity if the county chooses to remain open on Juneteenth, as county court employees and other state employees in the judicial system would be off. The courthouse would close on that day, he said, while the administration office would remain open.

Conversation on the topic was extensive, with officials asked if they intended to reimburse employees for the day by paying holiday pay or to provide a “float day.” Depending on the office, there were different approaches that officials said that they planned on taking. Commissioner Charlie Knapper questioned Bauer about plans to pay her employees holiday pay for working the holiday, saying that it was commissioners “right to know how you’re going to spend your budget money — if you’re going to pay time and half for a holiday that came out of nowhere. If you’re going to give holiday pay for a whim.” He later corrected himself and said it was “not on a whim” but that he thought officials needed to be on recorded saying how they planned to handle the issue because they were using taxpayer monies.