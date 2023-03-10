COLUMBUS — Gov. Jim Pillen will appoint a new Nebraska Public Power District board member after the resignation of Subdistrict 5 member Charlie Kennedy of Scottsbluff.

Kennedy’s fellow board members unanimously accepted his resignation Thursday at their regularly scheduled meeting. He had unseated incumbent Thomas Hoff in the 2018 election.

Subdistrict 5 covers 21 western Nebraska counties with NPPD customers: Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Brown, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, McPherson, Logan, Keith, Perkins, Chase, Dundy and Hitchcock.

Pillen will appoint someone from one of those counties to finish Kennedy’s term, which runs through December 2024, NPPD said in a press release.

Those interested in the Subdistrict 5 board position should submit an application online by March 20 at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req, the Governor’s Office said in its own press release.