Keno lotteries inside Scotts Bluff County and in the Panhandle followed upward statewide trends in gross proceeds during the year’s first quarter.

Scotts Bluff County’s own keno game and the five based in other towns in the county brought in a combined $2.14 million from January to March, nearly three-fourths of the regional total of just over $3 million.

Keno income leapt by 39.9% across the county and 36.3% in the region over the fourth quarter of 2022, according to figures released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division.

Proceeds rose by a more modest 1.3% within Scotts Bluff County compared with 2022’s first quarter, compared with 3.7% for all the Panhandle’s 17 active keno games.

The first three months of 2023 saw the return of Terrytown’s keno operation after it had shut down during the second quarter of 2022. Terrytown brought in $37,778 during the quarter.

Scotts Bluff County’s keno game, one of Nebraska’s two oldest along with Bellevue, collected nearly $1.51 million between January and March to rank No. 12 among the state’s 145 active games.

The county game, which shares its proceeds with Mitchell, Morrill and the city of Scottsbluff, gained 3.9% in income over 2022’s first quarter and 41.6% over the previous quarter.

Gering’s separate keno lottery collected $484,247, 27.2% better than the October-December period and 2.7% ahead of January to March 2022. Keno income also grew in Lyman ($58,755) over the previous quarter but fell in McGrew ($42,507) and Minatare ($2,990).

The Cheyenne County keno lottery trailed those of Scotts Bluff County and Gering in the Panhandle, taking in $188,814 for the year’s first quarter. Bridgeport ranked fourth at $106,211.

Statewide keno figures are based on Nebraska’s state government fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. Second-quarter totals, which will wrap up the 2022-23 year, are expected to be released in mid-August.

The state’s 145 active city- or county-based keno games collected almost $94.9 million for 2023’s first quarter — 5.5% ahead of October-December and 3.4% higher than the January-March 2022 quarter.

Omaha’s keno lottery again led the way with $31.44 million, followed by Lincoln and the four Omaha suburbs of Ralston, LaVista, Papillion and Bellevue.

Lincoln’s $12.9 million in January-March keno proceeds fell off by 1.6% over 2022’s first quarter and 1.7% over last year’s last quarter. Lincoln Racecourse opened a temporary casino at its horse-racing track in October under the “racino” initiatives approved by Nebraska voters in 2020.

Hall County’s Grand Island-based keno game, however, took in $2.18 million to beat its fourth-quarter figure by 9.9% and its January-March 2022 total by 2.8%. Grand Island’s Fonner Park opened its temporary casino at the end of December.