Kent Ewing running for Gering mayor

Business owner says he’ll promote Gering, if elected

Gering business owner Kent Ewing fills out the required forms to run for the office of mayor on Tuesday. Ewing said he'd focus on infrastructure and housing development if elected, as well as promoting the city of Gering.

Gering businessman Kent Ewing officially filed to run for mayor on Tuesday, citing a desire to promote the city. Ewing has been working in the city since 1993. He currently operates the Stage Coach Stop convenience store and manages security at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

Kent Ewing, a Gering businessman has filed to run for mayor.

Ewing told the Star-Herald his reasons for wanting to run on Tuesday before he officially filled out his candidate filing form. “I just want to see Gering continue to grow,” he said. “I want to promote Gering.”

He has a long history of serving the city, including spending 15 years with the Gering Police Department and 11 more owning the Oregon Trail Lounge. More recently, he opened the Stage Coach Stop as a stand-in grocery store until one could be constructed in downtown Gering. He said his familiarity with city employees and Gering’s economic activity would aid him if he’s elected.

He said he just made the decision to run on Sunday after talking with his wife Theresa. When Ewing visited the county clerk’s office to fill out his candidate filing form, Theresa was right alongside him wearing a ’Vote Kent Ewing for Mayor’ shirt.

Ewing said one of his goals if elected is to build affordable housing units in the city to entice more people to live there.

“It takes a lot of commitment to start housing development, even,” he said. “We need to get started. We should have been started ten years ago on getting that stuff up and running.”

He also expressed a desire to improve the city’s infrastructure, including its streets and sewer lines. “... That can’s been kicked down the road 50 years, 60 years,” he said, adding that now’s the time to do something about them.

In January, the city government approved adding a 0.5% sales tax increase on the 2022 primary ballot. This tax, if voters support it, would go towards funding infrastructure projects. Ewing said he hoped it passes because he believed the city needed infrastructure development to grow and to develop more retail opportunities.

He also said the proposed horse racetrack and casino that could be brought to the city would add to the Gering economy. “That brings in motels, restaurants, truck stops. There’s a lot of things out there that could happen,” he said.

Kent Ewing and his wife Theresa talk with Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides. Ewing filed to run for Gering mayor on March 1, the deadline for non-incumbents, and said he and Theresa had made the decision just a few days beforehand.

Ewing said working with the city council will be crucial, as they hold much of the voting power for city laws. In Gering, mayors only vote on laws and proposals if the city council members have a tied vote.

“I’m just here to support the city of Gering,” Ewing said. “(To) inform people and help them make the right decisions.”

This will be Ewing’s second time running for the position of Gering mayor. He last ran as a write-in candidate in 2010, losing by to Ed Mayo. This time around, he’ll be running against current Gering City Council member Ben Backus and former Gering High School principal Eldon Hubbard since incumbent Tony Kaufman chose not to seek a third term.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald.

