Kimball boards to consider hotel, casino, race track development
Kimball County Commissioners and the Kimball City Council will meet in a joint meeting on Wednesday to hear plans for a proposal for a resort hotel and casino development.

According to agendas from both the city and the county, the proposed hotel and casino development plans to include a horse racing track, event center, restaurants and a fueling station. The proposal is from Canterbury Park Holdings, a Minnesota-based company.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Aug. 17, at the Kimball Transit Conference Room, 233 S. Chestnut St. It is also available via Zoom. 

