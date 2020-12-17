Kimball city council discusses grants, DOD project

The Kimball city council swore in new member Gabe Ingram, along with returning member Kim Baliman, at the December meeting Tuesday night.
Ingram will be joining the council amid a pandemic, a city administrator search fraught with complications and most recently, the resignation of city clerk Katherine Terrill, which was publicly announced at the meeting. Mayor Keith Prunty did not give a reason for her resignation.
Despite the challenges the city of Kimball has faced within the past year, their December city council meeting saw some promising opportunities.
After approving Prunty’s appointments for positions, boards and committees (which all remained the same except for the city attorney), approving Prunty’s signature on the renewal of the city maintenance agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation and ratifying the 20/21 active volunteer firefighters officers, they discussed some funding opportunities.
Twin Cities Development director Rawnda Pierce attended the meeting to offer the city the opportunity to invest in the Rural Workforce Housing Grant Fund that TCD is applying for and looking into making it a revolving loan fund for western Nebraska.
TCD has been reaching out to towns in Scotts Bluff, Morrill and Kimball counties to see if they would be interested in investing in the fund. Whatever a town invests, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority agreed to match those funds. Both the towns’ funds and the NIFA funds will count as local funds in the grant application. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will then match the local funds, if the grant is awarded.
If TCD gets the grant, all the funds raised through the local towns, NIFA and the grant will be used to develop a revolving loan fund that can be used for various housing projects, as long as they meet the requirements, Pierce said.
“The nice thing about it is each community can decide what’s good for your community. You may decide something different than theirs, or the mentor, or whoever else applies,” she said at the meeting. “But the neat thing about it is you can decide what’s right for your community.”
Scottsbluff and Gering already donated $350,000 and $150,000, respectively, using LB840 Funds, and Bayard donated $25,000.
Council members agreed the opportunity was a good one, and they discussed donating $50-75,000 but didn’t make a decision at the meeting. They thought it was especially important to be a part of because of the US Department of Defense Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Project coming to town in the near future.
The DOD project will begin around 2023-2025, and there will be activity for 10 years with seven of them being intense activity. The project consists of replacing, not upgrading, the Minuteman 3 missile system.
Elyse Schlake, economic development coordinator, took some time at the meeting to explain the cruciality of getting local businesses registered for the project. She emphasized the importance of every business or non-profit registering, even if a business owner doesn’t think they would use the product.
“If you are a business owner, work at a business in town, it is extremely important to take advantage of this project,” she said. “If your business is not registered through the Department of Defense ... they cannot utilize you in any way shape or form. ... So it’s extremely critical that you get your business registered.”
To register a business, go to https://www.gbsdbound.com/business-check-list. If you aren’t quite sure how to register or fill out the virtual forms, Schlake offered at the meeting her assistance. She said anyone who needs help or to be walked through the process can see her in her office at City Hall.
The council also discussed the Sidewalk Improvement Plan and another grant opportunity Schlake found called the USDA Rural Development Rural Business Development Grant. They passed a resolution that would allow Schlake to begin work on it.
Kimball’s next city council meeting will be Jan. 19, 2021.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.