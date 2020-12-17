Kimball city council discusses grants, DOD project

If TCD gets the grant, all the funds raised through the local towns, NIFA and the grant will be used to develop a revolving loan fund that can be used for various housing projects, as long as they meet the requirements, Pierce said.

“The nice thing about it is each community can decide what’s good for your community. You may decide something different than theirs, or the mentor, or whoever else applies,” she said at the meeting. “But the neat thing about it is you can decide what’s right for your community.”

Scottsbluff and Gering already donated $350,000 and $150,000, respectively, using LB840 Funds, and Bayard donated $25,000.

Council members agreed the opportunity was a good one, and they discussed donating $50-75,000 but didn’t make a decision at the meeting. They thought it was especially important to be a part of because of the US Department of Defense Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Project coming to town in the near future.

The DOD project will begin around 2023-2025, and there will be activity for 10 years with seven of them being intense activity. The project consists of replacing, not upgrading, the Minuteman 3 missile system.