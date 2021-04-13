Kimball mayor recall attempt up in the air

On Friday, April 2, two members of the Kimball community filed principal circulator recall petition filing forms to begin the process of recalling Mayor Keith Prunty.
Mary “Maggie” Laughlin and Ashley Sisk filed the forms stating their reasons to be “not having the community’s best interest in mind, serving his own agenda and disrespect and mistreatment of city employees and elected officials.”
Since that Friday, the pair has received some backlash from the community. Sisk said in a video statement on Facebook Friday, April 9, she would be withdrawing her petition.
“A week ago today, myself and another concerned citizen filed for recall of our mayor, Keith Prunty,” she said in the video. “Since that time, myself and others have received and faced some very serious backlash, some publicly and some not. Given this and a few other personal issues, I have decided to remove my name as one of the principal circulators/filers.”
She confirmed her intent to withdraw with the Star-Herald, but declined to comment further on the issue, citing backlash. She told the Star-Herald she had not yet gone to the courthouse to withdraw, and county clerk Cathleen Sibal confirmed she had not received official word from Sisk to withdraw as of Monday.
Sibal said she was unsure what the process was to withdraw from a recall petition and what effect that had on the petition itself, since there were two primary circulators who filed. She said she planned to check with the Secretary of State. She also said she assumed the fate of the petition would largely lie in the hands of Laughlin, since she is the other primary circulator.
On Monday, April 12, Laughlin told the Star-Herald she wasn’t sure yet what she planned to do with the petition.
“I have not decided anything yet,” she said. “(I hope to decide) by the end of this week. I was hoping to decide over the weekend, but then our son got sick and was sick all weekend, and now I have it. I just don’t want to make any decisions while I’m under the weather.”
If Laughlin holds out on the petition, according to Nebraska statutes, Prunty has 20 days from April 2, when the initial forms were filed, to come up with a defense statement, which Prunty told the Star-Herald he planned to do.
Prunty also gave the following response regarding his current stance on the accusations outlined in the initial petition forms:
“I have always carried out my duties as Mayor of the City of Kimball faithfully. I am focused wholeheartedly on our community’s stability, growth, and future prosperity. I fully appreciate and support the democratic process, and I will continue to represent the citizens of Kimball who voted overwhelmingly in my support at the last election. Disagreement is part of life, and I am disappointed that some citizens are unhappy with decisions that I have made as Mayor. Whatever the cause for disagreement, I will always have our community’s best interest in mind. I will do everything I can to serve with honesty, integrity, and give every ounce of energy I have to keep Kimball moving forward. There is tremendous opportunity on the horizon for Kimball. We are on the cusp of what could be major revitalization and investment in our community. I believe that now, more than ever, our community needs to be looking forward — displaying our community’s pride and positivity - to encourage future development and investment in our town. I will continue to serve to the best of my ability, always carrying out my obligations and duties as Mayor with the citizens of Kimball and our collective future in mind.”
According to Nebraska statutes 32-1301 through 32-1309, once Prunty submits his defense, Sibal as the county clerk has five business days to prepare the paperwork. From there, Laughlin as the principal circulator has 20 days to pick up the paperwork, and then 30 days after that to gather 292 signatures, or 35% of the votes for that office in the November 2018 election.
Once the petition is filed, Sibal has 15 days to verify the signatures. If the petition is found to be sufficient, Sibal will notify both Prunty and the City of Kimball, and the governing body (Kimball City Council) shall order an election to decide Prunty’s fate as an elected government official. Sibal said a special election would cost the city an estimated $6,000.
Laughlin said the idea for a recall petition against Prunty was a result of multiple conversations with other concerned community members, including some city employees. The tipping point was his handling of hiring a new city administrator, something the Panhandle town has been trying to do since April 2020.
“There was quite a very tumultuous meeting, if you will,” she said. “And his responses to that showed more about his character than I think anything I’ve ever seen in any dealings with him.”
That “tumultuous meeting” took place Sept. 15, 2020, when Prunty attempted to appoint city clerk Annette Brower as the next city administrator over Carson Sisk, husband to Ashley Sisk. Prunty’s appointment was voted down by the council 3-1 due to questions about Brower’s role in the review committee process.
After experiencing that meeting, along with the comments from other people about Prunty, Laughlin said, she and Ashley Sisk decided to do something about it.
“This is for the town. That’s why we did it. And (for) those that didn’t feel like they could do it themselves,” Laughlin said. “We were told (on) multiple occasions by multiple people over the last year, ‘Somebody should recall him, but it can’t be me for reason XYZ.’ ‘Yeah, somebody should do that, but I can’t because of reason X.’ We were told that handfuls of times by different people in the community, just in our own dealings and conversations, and we both — and I still feel this way — I was tired of being the person that said, ‘Yeah, someone needs to do that,’ but not doing it.”
Some of the criticism the two women have received since filing the initial documents include the accusations made in the forms being too vague to understand exactly why the recall was being suggested.
“If you are on Facebook and you want to go look at how he carries out the meetings and carries himself in the meetings, I think his character in his treatment of other elected officials will be very clear very soon — just a blatant disrespect. And it’s hard to put one word on it, if you will, but it’s just disappointing,” Laughlin said when asked for more specific instances. Her mother, Kim Baliman, is on the city council. “And I can’t speak to treatment of the city employees, other than what I’ve been told by city employees. And because of them being at risk of losing they’re potential jobs, I can’t speak to that a whole lot.”
Laughlin said she hoped to make a decision about whether to continue with the process or call it quits by the end of the week.
Prunty said he will continue to view the situation as if the process is continuing until he gets official word it’s been dropped.
“Someone told me that (Sisk’s withdrawal) too, and I go, ‘Don’t believe nothing until it’s filed with the county clerk,’” he said. “We’ll just see where it goes and see what happens. It’s out of my hands, so I’m not going to fret about it, nothing I could do. … It’s just another black eye for the community.”
Sibal said the Kimball County has had recall elections in the past, including a successful recall of Jim Huff, Village of Bushnell Board of Trustee, in 2005 and an unsuccessful recall election of former county commissioner Rick Soper in 2004.
She said the most recent recall attempt before the current one was against her as county clerk, county commissioner Larry Engstrom and former county commissioner Larry Brower in 2011. It fell flat and did not go to election.