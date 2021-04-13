Kimball mayor recall attempt up in the air

“I have always carried out my duties as Mayor of the City of Kimball faithfully. I am focused wholeheartedly on our community’s stability, growth, and future prosperity. I fully appreciate and support the democratic process, and I will continue to represent the citizens of Kimball who voted overwhelmingly in my support at the last election. Disagreement is part of life, and I am disappointed that some citizens are unhappy with decisions that I have made as Mayor. Whatever the cause for disagreement, I will always have our community’s best interest in mind. I will do everything I can to serve with honesty, integrity, and give every ounce of energy I have to keep Kimball moving forward. There is tremendous opportunity on the horizon for Kimball. We are on the cusp of what could be major revitalization and investment in our community. I believe that now, more than ever, our community needs to be looking forward — displaying our community’s pride and positivity - to encourage future development and investment in our town. I will continue to serve to the best of my ability, always carrying out my obligations and duties as Mayor with the citizens of Kimball and our collective future in mind.”