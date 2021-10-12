Kimball to interview city administrator candidates

The Kimball City Council will interview two candidates for its city administrator position.
The city administrator position has been open since April 2020, after its administrator Dan Dean retired. The search process has been beleaguered by troubles, with Kimball councilmembers turning back Mayor Keith Prunty’s recommendations among staff twice and applicants from previous interviews not accepting the position. The process has even included attempts to recall Prunty, though organizers of the recall didn’t go through with that effort in April.
On Tuesday, the City of Kimball announced it had been working with search firm Baker Tiller and two finalists had been selected. Those candidates will be interviewed during a public meeting on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Finalist Patrick Davidson will be interviewed at 11 a.m. The other finalists, Annette Brower, currently works for the City of Kimball and will be interviewed at 12 p.m.
The City of Kimball provided brief bios of each candidate.
Brower currently serves as city clerk/city treasurer for Kimball and has previously served as the interim city utilities administrator. Prior to working with the City of Kimball, Brower worked for Kimball County, the State of Nebraska DMV in Kimball, Fort Collins Police Department and Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Brower received a degree in accounting from Western Nebraska Community College.
Davidson worked in municipal government in Gillette, Wyoming, over the past six years. During that time, he served in the roles of: assistant city attorney, city attorney, interim city administrator, and city administrator. Prior to working with the City of Gillette, Davidson practiced law throughout the State of Wyoming. Davidson received his Bachelor of Science degree in economics and political science from the University of Wyoming and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wyoming, College of Law.
According to Kimball’s press release, Prunty’s intent is to have a candidate selected and approved by the end of October.