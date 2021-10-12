Kimball to interview city administrator candidates

The Kimball City Council will interview two candidates for its city administrator position.

The city administrator position has been open since April 2020, after its administrator Dan Dean retired. The search process has been beleaguered by troubles, with Kimball councilmembers turning back Mayor Keith Prunty’s recommendations among staff twice and applicants from previous interviews not accepting the position. The process has even included attempts to recall Prunty, though organizers of the recall didn’t go through with that effort in April.

On Tuesday, the City of Kimball announced it had been working with search firm Baker Tiller and two finalists had been selected. Those candidates will be interviewed during a public meeting on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finalist Patrick Davidson will be interviewed at 11 a.m. The other finalists, Annette Brower, currently works for the City of Kimball and will be interviewed at 12 p.m.

The City of Kimball provided brief bios of each candidate.