Kuckkahn reflects on past year as Rief steps in

Rick Kuckkahn is ready to get back to Wisconsin, but there is still work to be done in Scottsbluff before that happens.
For the past year, Kuckkahn has served as interim city manager for the City of Scottsbluff, but Monday will mark the first day for incoming city manager Dustin Rief.
“We’ll obviously have to do some transitioning,” Kuckkahn said. “There’s a lot going on. He has to understand the history and get familiar with the facilities, department heads and all of our internal departments. We’re getting calls from folks out in the community wanting to meet with him. ... He’s very excited to get started. I think he’s going to be a very good fit. He’s going to work out well here.”
Scottsbluff’s department heads have all been in place for a number of years, and Kuckkahn said that will be a benefit for Rief.
“That’s a huge advantage for anyone,” Kuckkahn, who had been city manager for 18 years before retiring in 2016 and returned to the role a year ago, said. “When I came back, one of the reasons I felt comfortable coming back is the department heads are highly qualified, have great experience, they know the city inside and out. Honestly, a lot of the divisions in the city operate pretty independently. They know what they’re doing, and they get the job done.”
In addition to the longtime managers, there have been several individuals hired to fill roles in preparation for potential future retirements and to add to current services.
“What was really neat when I came back this last round was to see that youth and energy, new ideas and moving the organization ahead,” Kuckkahn said. “While you have this core of highly experienced, talented people, you have this other group that’s back there pushing the envelope, pushing new ideas and moving things forward.”
Nathan Johnson, Kuckkahn’s original replacement back in 2016, resigned after the March 2, 2020, city council meeting, making it nearly a year to the day between full-time city managers.
“The most important thing, and one of the reasons I think the then-council decided to bring me back, was the ability to carry things forward, move things forward,” Kuckkahn said when asked about the past year as interim. “Accomplishment one was probably our budget, getting the budget through, and getting some things going there that were important. The pathway and 23 Club are some of the more visible things we’ve done.
“The landfill is another that was kind of mired up, I guess I’ll say, for whatever reason, but we’ve got that on a path now to get the issue moving forward and opening options up.”
Then there was the issue that popped up at Kuckkahn’s second city council meeting as interim. At the March 16, 2020, meeting, he announced city buildings would be closing to the public and new restrictions for city staff as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s one of those life experiences, I don’t know what you’d call it,” Kuckkahn said. “When I first started, obviously, COVID was not a major feature, and a couple of weeks after I got here, some heavy decisions had to be made.
“We did everything we could do to protect the services and keep them going. The council was super understanding and patient, tolerant, whatever you want to say, because there were some pretty strong feelings about the whole COVID issue. Mask or no mask? Do we close this facility or that facility? But, like I said, the council was super about the decisions that were made here.
“It was shocking, I guess I’ll say. It was a month of constantly, you feel like a squirrel in a cage trying to keep up with the issues, and it was changing all the time. What do you do? What are other cities doing? Do you keep the pools open? Do you open up the campground? All those little, background decisions that are always controversial.”
Once Rief is ready to fly solo, Kuckkahn said he will return to retirement and the sailboat he keeps in the Great Lakes area.
“I’ll go back to Wisconsin,” Kuckkahn said of his home state. “I’ll probably do a short stint in Steamboat (Colorado) with my son, daughter-in-law and the grandchildren for a couple of weeks and then head back to the boat in Wisconsin. Just go back to my retirement plan, honestly.
“It’s been a combination of a privilege and enjoyable being here. It fit into my plans nicely. The weather is kind of cold to be out on the ocean, so this fit my life plan well. I’ve really enjoyed it. I really, truly enjoyed it. It was nice getting back to see everybody and getting involved and feeling welcomed and comfortable in this seat.”