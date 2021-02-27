Kuckkahn reflects on past year as Rief steps in

“That’s one of those life experiences, I don’t know what you’d call it,” Kuckkahn said. “When I first started, obviously, COVID was not a major feature, and a couple of weeks after I got here, some heavy decisions had to be made.

“We did everything we could do to protect the services and keep them going. The council was super understanding and patient, tolerant, whatever you want to say, because there were some pretty strong feelings about the whole COVID issue. Mask or no mask? Do we close this facility or that facility? But, like I said, the council was super about the decisions that were made here.

“It was shocking, I guess I’ll say. It was a month of constantly, you feel like a squirrel in a cage trying to keep up with the issues, and it was changing all the time. What do you do? What are other cities doing? Do you keep the pools open? Do you open up the campground? All those little, background decisions that are always controversial.”

Once Rief is ready to fly solo, Kuckkahn said he will return to retirement and the sailboat he keeps in the Great Lakes area.