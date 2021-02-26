LB840 committee recommended $150K loan for BriMark Medical

The LB840 committee forwarded a recommendation Thursday to loan BriMark Medical $150,000, pending city council approval.

The committee, made up of volunteers, forwards recommendations for spending the fund, which is fed by one-half a percent on sales tax revenues. The funds can be used for reinvestment of the set-aside sales taxes into projects that retain, expand and attract new businesses to Gering.

After an executive session of about 40 minutes to negotiate with the developers, the committee voted unanimously to provide the loan. The loan conditions include an interest rate of 1.625% over a 10-year basement. There’s a 12 to 18-month deferment upon completion. The city council will review the recommendation at an upcoming meeting.

BriMark Medical is owned by Mark Schultz, a registered polysomnographer, who is partnering with his daughter Dr. Brittany Meyer to build a sleep clinic in Gering. On Monday, the city council unanimously approved the use of $778,000 in tax-increment financing for the project. The 9,000 square-foot sleep center’s proposed site is at the corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road.

